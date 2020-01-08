Shrewsbury Town in the Community to launch ‘Challenge Yourself 2020!’

Shrewsbury Town in the Community are launching ‘Challenge Yourself 2020!’

Jamie Edwards, CEO at Shrewsbury Town in the Community

A special event will take place on the evening of 21 January were the charity to unveil all the challenges they have lined up for the year ahead, which will help raise funds for their local initiatives and projects in the Shropshire area. It will be the first opportunity for people to sign up to take part in their events, which have grown in popularity year on year.

Jamie Edwards, CEO at Shrewsbury Town in the Community, comments on the plans they have for 2020, “We have been very busy planning some brilliant challenges for this year and we will have something for everyone – all fitness levels and ages! This is a chance to set yourself a new goal for the new year. We have challenges that involve walking up hills, long distance cycling, running and even challenges that require determination and willpower over physical prowess. Each one offers a meaningful and memorable experience.

“We hope everyone can join us at the launch to sign up for a challenge, and to find out why being involved will have a positive impact on our community.”

Shrewsbury Town in the Community have also announced that they will be working with Shropshire Festivals to help deliver their 2020 events and promote all the good work they have been doing.

Shropshire Festivals Director of Fun, Beth Heath, said, “STIC are committed to making a positive difference in our community, through sport, learning, and events. We are thrilled to be working with them this year by supporting and facilitating their events, as well as raising their profile so more people can find out about this incredible charity!

“If you are looking for a new focus or goal this year, then come along on the 21st January and be the first to pick a challenge for 2020, that will not only make a positive impact for you, but on your whole community.”

The launch event is taking place from 6:30pm on Tuesday, 21st January 2020 at Mercedes-Benz of Shrewsbury at Battlefield Enterprise Park. The event is open to everyone.