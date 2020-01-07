Quiz night to raise funds for Shropshire charity

A top prize of a night at the Hilton Hotel in London’s Canary Wharf awaits the winner of the star raffle prize at a quiz night being held to raise funds for a Shropshire charity.

The quiz, organised by law firm Lanyon Bowdler, is being held in Shrewsbury in January and teams of up to six people are being asked to get their entries in as soon as possible.

Money raised on the night will go to Shropshire Epilepsy Support, a not-for-profit charitable organisation, which supports people across the county who are affected by epilepsy.

Kay Kelly, head of the clinical negligence team at Lanyon Bowdler, said: “This is the latest in a series of quizzes we host throughout the year to raise funds for worthy causes.

“The quiz will be held at The Buttermarket on Thursday, January 23 starting at 6.30pm and we are appealing for teams to enter.

“We want to raise as much money as we can. The cost to enter is £10 per person and we are looking for teams of up to six.

“The entry fee includes supper and we will also be drawing a star raffle prize on the night – which is quite an offer and is sure to attract some interest.

“The winner will get the prize of a night away at the Hilton in Canary Wharf and also includes dinner for two.

“Lanyon Bowdler is committed to supporting the good work that charities do in our community, their efforts can go unrecognised and are often carried out with little funding assistance.

“We believe it’s important to offer support whenever we can to help them try to achieve their goals.

“Shropshire Epilepsy Support is an amazing charity which works with people of all ages in Shropshire. They work hard to raise awareness about the condition and fight to increase the level of support for those battling the condition.”

To enter a team in the quiz, telephone Lanyon Bowdler on 01743 280289 or email info@lblaw.co.uk.