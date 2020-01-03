Goldstone Hall Country House Hotel and Garden chosen as partner garden by the Royal Horticultural Society

Goldstone Country House Hotel, near Market Drayton, has been selected by the Royal Horticultural Society as a Partner Garden for 2020.

Goldstone Hall Gardens and Hotel

The award winning 5 acre garden will join the select list of only 200 specially chosen national and international gardens who partner the RHS. These gardens, such as Goldstone, are selected for their high standards of design and/or planting and their ongoing commitment to deliver an inspirational and stimulating experience for horticultural enthusiasts and visitors alike.

Owner of Goldstone Hall Hotel, John Cushing, said: “We are thrilled to have been selected as an RHS Partner Garden for 2020. To collaborate with the U.K.’s leading gardening charity and to be able to share our love and passion for plants, flowers, trees and wildlife with RHS members is a joy and a privilege. We are particularly excited to introduce RHS members to our one acre productive kitchen garden – one of the largest of its kind in the U.K. – with unique herbal walkway & other unusual edibles which supplies fresh, seasonal produce to our hotel restaurant. With over 30 years of landscaping, planting and propagating, visitors will not only be able to see the wide variety of edibles being grown but taste them also seasonally in our restaurant.”

Visitors can also enjoy features such as the double tiered herbaceous borders including seasonal perennial planting schemes; an early flowering walled garden with nurturing micro-climate; immaculate rose garden and rose lined walkway; a sweeping lawn fringed with mature trees and shaded seating; a stunning laburnum arch and of course the one acre kitchen garden with raised beds and herbal walkway. An area of 140 sq meters under an old cherry, tree has recently been cultivated with wild flowers to compliment the colour scheme in the double tiered herbaceous borders.

The garden has been designed for relaxation, celebration and enjoyment and is the perfect setting for admiring the well thought out landscaping and planting followed by a tranquil afternoon tea, game of croquet or perhaps a special celebration.

The gardens at Goldstone Hall Hotel were initiated by John Cushing’s mother, Helen Ward, who channelled her passion for gardening into transforming the wilderness that was. The garden is now curated by head gardener Nick Huxley and assistant gardener Danny Allman. Nick has been tending to, and managing the garden at Goldstone for over 11 years, and is particularly passionate about Goldstone’s 1 acre kitchen garden which is one of the largest hotel and restaurant kitchen gardens in the U.K. Goldstone is also located in the ‘golden garden triangle’ of North Shropshire close to other RHS partner gardens Wollerton Old Hall, Trentham Gardens and the Dorothy Clive Garden.

The RHS Partner Garden Scheme has 207 gardens; 185 in the U.K. and 22 overseas. 54% of RHS member claimed a visit in 2017/2018. The RHS has half a million member and also produces the Garden Magazine, the U.K.’s largest gardening title in the U.K.

Goldstone Garden Opening Times for 2020

For visitors to the garden, the opening times are March to October, Monday to Thursday from 10am to 5pm, excluding bank holiday Mondays and private events (see website). The adult Entrance Price is £6.00 & children free.

The garden is also open for the National Gardens Scheme for 2 days a month between May and September 2020, 2pm – 5pm with the exception of Thursday 9th July 2019 when the garden is open from 4pm to 8pm at £10 admission including a glass of wine.

RHS members: free access (member 1 only) when garden is open – see above, excluding Bank Holiday Mondays, private event days and NGS charity days when all entry admission are donated to the NGS charities.

The garden is also open to guests of Goldstone.