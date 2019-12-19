Jog Off Your Jumper returns to Attingham Park

‘Jog Off Your Jumper’ will once again be returning to a wintery Attingham Park, the National Trust property on the outskirts of Shrewsbury.

Attingham in Mist. Photo: National Trust / Sarah Cunningham

The fun-run will be taking place in Attingham’s Parkland on Saturday 4 January 2020.

Everyone is invited to sign-up to Attingham’s fun-run to burn off the Christmas indulgences and for a last chance to wear your Christmas jumper as the festive season draws to a close. The run will be approximately 1 mile long. Starting at the front of the mansion, the route takes you through the Parkland and into the Deer Park.

Ashley Burrage, Visitor Experience Officer, said “Jog Off Your Jumper is a great way to round off Christmas and New Year – it’s a really fun event and every entrant receives a medal. The run is not timed, so take your time and have fun! All the income from our events goes towards conserving Attingham and keeping it a special place for future generations to enjoy!”

Places for the run are limited, so must be booked in advance. The run will begin at 10:30am, with registration from 9:30am. The run will be on mixed terrain as entrants run through the Parkland, so suitable footwear is highly recommended. The conditions will be wintery, so make sure you wrap up warm and don’t forget to wear your Christmas jumper! Once you have completed the run, you will receive a Christmas medal.

It costs £5 per person to enter the run, and sports admission charges will also apply on the day for non members of the National Trust which is £5 per adult and £2.50 per child, National Trust members and under 5s visit Attingham for free. To take part, book online at https://www.nationaltrust.org.uk/attingham-park/whats-on.