CitySprint are recruiting van couriers in Telford for Christmas

By Shropshire Live

Advertisement Feature

CitySprint — the UK’s largest same day distribution company — has announced that 500 additional couriers are needed across the UK for the Christmas rush, with a specific focus on boosting the number of van couriers in Telford.

Christmas can often be a make-or-break time for many businesses — especially those who operate online and rely on an efficient delivery service to get their goods to their consumers. Peak season traditionally runs from the end of October until the New Year — with CitySprint completing an incredible 600,000+ deliveries during this time last year.

New couriers will add to the 5,000-strong fleet to support with seasonal demand — with the business focusing primarily on van couriers to cover increased delivery volume.

Benefits of delivery work

Speaking about the benefits of delivery work, Stephen Gray, a courier in Wales says: “A friend recommended I apply to be a courier with CitySprint sixteen years ago, so I bought a van, tried it out and I haven’t looked back since. I love the freedom of being a self-employed courier; I meet different people, travel across the country and experience different situations every day — it keeps things exciting! Plus, the team at CitySprint are fantastic. Honestly, if you’re looking for a satisfying job which gives you choice, flexibility and financial security then I suggest you give CitySprint a call!”

Bristol-based courier, Filip Boshnakov, adds: “Before joining CitySprint in 2017 I’d been considering working as a courier for a while. Ultimately, I chose CitySprint because I wanted to work as a self-employed person and valued the freedom attached to the role. The flexible hours, opportunity to meet different people, and the ability to visit different places mean that I can combine work and family commitments whilst also still enjoying the work that I do. Working with CitySprint makes you realise that your job isn’t just a job; you can relish your work and the experiences you face every day here. I would highly recommend joining our team to all of my friends.”

Paul Gisbourne, Chief Operating Officer at CitySprint, commented: “With just days to go until Christmas, businesses are gearing up for the busiest time of the year. Bolstering fleet numbers will allow us to continue to deliver a first-class service and ensures we stay ahead of our competitors. We know that the Christmas season brings increased pressure, demand and competition for our customers, which is why we are committed to going the extra mile at a time when it matters most.”

Find out more

For more information on becoming a CitySprint courier, visit and apply today: www.citysprint.co.uk/couriers/christmas-jobs

Christmas Food 2019

Where to eat and party in Shropshire Christmas and New Year 2019

The festive season is upon us and if you are looking for somewhere in Shropshire, to eat, drink and party then here is our guide.
Read Article
Christmas Time - Generic - Image by Jill Wellington from Pixabay

Christmas Events and Attractions in Shropshire 2019

Christmas is such a wonderful time in Shropshire and there is so much to see and do, here are some of the great events and attractions.
Read Article

News

News

The entrance to the Emergency Department at the Princess Royal Hospital in Telford

High demand for A&E services at Shropshire’s two acute hospitals

The Trust that runs Shropshire’s two acute hospitals is asking people to consider whether they need the specialist services provided by A&E as the departments continue to face huge demand.
Read Article
General Election 2019

Election 2019: Shropshire’s Conservative MPs hold their seats

Shropshire's five Conservative MPs will be returning to Westminster to represent their constituencies following yesterday's general election.
Read Article

Arrest made after elderly woman suffers broken arm during Telford street robbery

A 20-year-old man has been arrested in Madeley on suspicion of robbery after an elderly woman was robbed in the street and suffered a broken arm on Wednesday.
Read Article
Sport

Sport

Match Preview: Shrewsbury Town V Coventry City

Shrewsbury Town are looking to build on their impressive point against Oxford United when they face a Coventry side with a poor away record in this fixture.
Read Article
Claire Hull, Ladies Captain – Joy Foster, Suzanne Huxley and Ladies Handicap Secretary - Vanessa Statham. Photo: Mike Purnell

Bridgnorth Golf Club Ladies’ hold annual Christmas shotgun competition

Bridgnorth Golf Club Ladies' section recently held their annual Christmas shotgun competition over 12 holes.
Read Article
The Shrewsbury Club is looking forward to hosting the prestigious $60,000 tournament. Photo: Richard Dawson Photography

World Tennis Tour $60,000 event to return to Shrewsbury in March

Top players from around the world will compete to lift the Citroen Trophy when a leading international women’s tennis tournament returns to Shrewsbury next year.
Read Article
Business

Business

Telford Hotel & Golf Resort has just appointed Peter Nye as its new General Manager

﻿Telford Hotel & Golf Resort appoints new General Manager to drive growth

Telford Hotel & Golf Resort, the four-star hotel in Shropshire, has appointed Peter Nye as its new General Manager.
Read Article
Red Recruitment Solutions will be based from Suite C1 Haughmond View, Shrewsbury Business Park

New home for Red Recruitment Solutions

Christmas has come early for the team at Red Recruitment Solutions, as the team relocates to a newer, larger and more suitable location.
Read Article
Niamh Kelly with her work experience student Róisín McGuinness

Over the water to Shropshire for HR work experience

A Shropshire HR consultant has urged people to offer work placements to those from overseas in order to showcase what Shropshire has to offer and to help reduce the skills gap faced by many industries.
Read Article
Features

Features

CitySprint are recruiting van couriers in Telford for Christmas

CitySprint — the UK’s largest same day distribution company — is seeking to boost the number of van couriers in Telford.
Read Article
The Barker Jones family - Mum Lindsay, Dougie, big brother Reuben and Dad Gareth

Charity whisks brave Shropshire youngster to Lapland

WHEN You Wish Upon A Star has gifted a shropshire child with a life-threatening illness a trip to Lapland to meet Santa Claus this Christmas.
Read Article
Two year old Macey-Rose Lumby, nursery manager Kayleigh Dance and four year old Perrie Williams at ABC Day Nursery in Telford

Telford nursery staff get behind baby bank campaign

Staff at a Shropshire day nursery group have expanded their help into the community by opening their doors as drop-off points for the new Telford Baby Bank.
Read Article
Entertainment

Entertainment

Jack Savoretti

Jack Savoretti to headline ‘A Summer’s Evening in Telford’

Jack Savoretti is to headline 'A Summer's Evening in Telford' in June 2020 with special guest Imelda May.
Read Article
The festival has four main music stages, a dance tent, children and youth festivals, workshops, a craft fair, food village, real ale, cocktail and gin bars and on-site camping and glamping. Photo: Drone Rangers

Shrewsbury Folk Festival 2020: First names revealed as tickets go on sale

The first names on the line up of next year’s Shrewsbury Folk Festival have been confirmed as 2020 tickets go on sale.
Read Article
Canadian iconoclast Tom Stade

Canadian iconoclast Tom Stade to perform at Shrewsbury International Comedy Festival’s 2020 Gala Show

Shrewsbury International Comedy Festival’s 2020 Gala Show is now on sale at the Theatre Severn Box Office and organisers have announced the first act.
Read Article
Taste

Taste

Pictured sampling the new beer, from left Councillor Karen Sawbridge, Lorna Walker of The Falcon and Steve Farrell of Bridgnorth Brewery

New beer brewed for Bridgnorth hotel

A Bridgnorth hotel has collaborated with a local brewery to brew up a treat for local people.
Read Article
Hencote Estate Winemaker Gavin Patterson has over 30 years’ experience in the industry

Shropshire vineyard to release first estate red wine

A Shropshire vineyard is to launch its first estate red wine just over a year since the winery opened to the public.
Read Article
Christmas Food 2019

Where to eat and party in Shropshire Christmas and New Year 2019

The festive season is upon us and if you are looking for somewhere in Shropshire, to eat, drink and party then here is our guide.
Read Article
Latest Articles

