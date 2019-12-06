Telford nursery staff get behind baby bank campaign

Staff at a Shropshire day nursery group who help care for babies every day have expanded their help into the community by opening their doors as drop-off points for the new Telford Baby Bank.

Two year old Macey-Rose Lumby, nursery manager Kayleigh Dance and four year old Perrie Williams at ABC Day Nursery in Telford

ABC Day Nursery, which has four Ofsted Outstanding settings in Telford, has now handed over dozens of baby items to the new Telford Baby Bank following its launch by Telford Crisis Support last month following an increase in referrals of new parents.

Penny Hustwick, ABC owner, was so overwhelmed with the donations within the first few hours of announcing they would take donations at all of their sites at Lightmoor, Hadley, Hoo at Preston upon the Weald Moors and Hollinswood, that she has also said they will take food bank donations too.

The baby bank has been running alongside the group’s food bank, which has been running for the last five years. The group is hoping to provide new mothers with a Moses basket full of essential baby equipment, toiletries and clothing.

Mrs Hustwick, ABC owner, said the staff at the four nurseries set up a baby bath in each of the four entrances for people to place donations.

“Food banks are not just about food but about emergency supplies for families in all situations – one of those being newborn babies,” she said.

“We are delighted to have supported the baby bank campaign. Our staff set up a bath within the entrance to our four nurseries along with a wishlist for parents, children, staff and anyone else who would like to get involved to donate. Once the bath was full we took it to Telford Baby Bank.

“After deciding to support the baby bank, our team thought it would be a good idea to also take donations for the food bank. Telford Crisis Support do a wonderful job and food banks are fulfilling a vital role for needy people in today’s world.

“This seems all the more relevant on the run-up to Christmas – a time when the strain on family finances becomes particularly difficult. So any donations people feel able to leave would be much appreciated.”