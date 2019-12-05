Tinnitus support groups from Shropshire hit the Gold Standard

Tinnitus support groups which meet in Shrewsbury and Telford have become two of the first groups in the country to be awarded the Gold Standard for tinnitus support groups by the British Tinnitus Association.

Sarah Thomas Signal Volunteer and Peer Support Coordinator

The groups, facilitated by local charity Signal and the Audiology department at the Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust, enables people with tinnitus to meet others with the condition, share useful tips on coping methods and find out what help is available.

Colette Bunker, BTA Volunteer and Support Group Manager said: “A group has to meet a number of criteria to be considered a BTA Gold Standard group. These criteria are designed to ensure groups are working hard to be inclusive, encouraging peer-to-peer interaction and are providing people with accurate and up-to-date information in a safe and friendly environment.”

Sarah Thomas, Signal’s Volunteer and Peer Support Coordinator said: “I am very proud of our friendly, inclusive groups. When I saw that Signal could apply for the British Tinnitus Association’s Gold Standard, I thought that this was the perfect opportunity to showcase the excellent support our volunteers offer for people experiencing tinnitus in Shrewsbury and Telford. Achieving Gold Standard Tinnitus Support status is acknowledgement of the hard work from all of the volunteers involved in running the group. We hope to provide Gold Standard Support Groups in more towns across Shropshire in the near future.”

Colette commented: “We know that support groups can really help a person lead the best life they can, and the team at Signal and the Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital are dedicated to helping people overcome the distress tinnitus can cause, and we are delighted to be able to recognise their hard work.”

If you would like to find out more about the group, contact Sarah Thomas on 01743 358 356 or sarah@signal.org.uk.