Santas wanted to join charity Christmas fun run in Telford

The Midlands Air Ambulance Charity Christmas Fun Run returns to Telford Town Park on Sunday 1 December 2019.

Santa Claus is the most popular fancy dress of choice for this Christmas-themed fun run

Although Santa Claus is the most popular fancy dress of choice for this Christmas-themed fun run, festive wear is only optional and not essential if you want to take part in either the 2k or 5k run.

Maria Jones, Shropshire fundraising executive for Midlands Air Ambulance Charity, explains: “Since 1991, the charity has responded to over 54,000 incidents and we average 2,000 missions a year, which, altogether cost more than £9 million. It’s thanks to local people having fun and taking part in community events, such as the Telford Christmas Run, that we are able to continue saving lives.”

For adults wishing to take part, it costs £10 to register, for children its £5 and under-fives go free. Once signed up, all entrants will receive a free raffle ticket as a variety of prizes will be available.

Entrants can arrive for the fun run at Telford Town Park from 10.30am on Sunday 1 December. Pre-registration is encouraged before the day to avoid disappointment, you can register your interest by visiting the charity website.