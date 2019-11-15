7 C
Shropshire
Friday, November 15, 2019
Home Features

Wrekin Housing Group’s £20,000 donation to charities

By Shropshire Live

From luncheon clubs to a summer fun fair, and counselling services to teaching cooking skills, thousands of people have been benefitting from a £20,000 grant awarded by The Wrekin Housing Group.

Sal Hampson from The Hive in Shrewsbury with musician James Stanley. The Hive, working with James, used the funds to deliver a number of music sessions to young people
Sal Hampson from The Hive in Shrewsbury with musician James Stanley. The Hive, working with James, used the funds to deliver a number of music sessions to young people

As part of its commitment to invest in local communities, the Group has this year donated £20,000, which has been shared equally amongst 20 charities, voluntary groups and not-for-profit-organisations located throughout Shropshire, Staffordshire and the Black Country.

Among the recipients was Shrewsbury-based arts charity, The Hive. It used the grant to fund two professional musicians to deliver three “tech to tune” creative sessions, which engaged young people with special educational needs in activities, by mixing science technology, music and creativity.

The sessions were run at Queensway South School and Southall School, both in Dawley, Telford.

Sal Hampson, programme and projects manager at The Hive, said: “We really appreciated the awarding of this grant, which supported the delivery of our Tuned In (Arts Council) project.

“At the Southall School, the sessions were attended by 18 young people, aged 13 – 16 and included novel ideas of how to trigger sounds and what sounds they’d be triggering. These included a rabbit drawing with conductive tap for its nose, so that when you touched the nose and held the earth wires it barked! One of the other sounds they wanted to use was a pirate type voice triggered by touching a drawing of a treasure chest with conductive tape attached.”

Nick Taylor, a teacher at Queensway South School, added: “The musicians were extremely warm and welcoming. Both were fantastic in adapting their approach to meet the additional needs of our learners. Our learners gained valuable music making, team building, social interaction and self-awareness skills whilst accessing the full Tech to Tune programme. We as a school will be booking the project again in the very near future.”

Dona Guy, from the Wrekin Housing Group, said: “The Group has always had a strong commitment to supporting local communities. I feel very proud that through these 20 grants of £1,000 each, we have been able to support these diverse organisations deliver services to thousands of people.”

Below is the full list of recipients and brief details of what the funding was used for:

West Mercia Police Cadets

The funding was used to purchase gardening products so that when cadets visit a retirement living scheme they can work alongside the residents in the communal garden.

The Shrewsbury Ark 

The funding went towards keeping the project open and running.

Telford West Indian Association

The funding was granted to re-start the Over 50 Luncheon Club, which provides a three-course meal once a month.

Anstice Community Trust

The funding contributed to an ongoing campaign to raise money for the refurbishment of the main hall that is used as a social hub.

Challenging Perceptions

The charity provides mental health support to 14-24-year-olds and the funding is for the Active Minds peer support group, which aims to reduce isolation, in terms of room hire and session materials, such as craft material, cooking equipment, and ingredients.

Kasapa Media CIC

The funding contributed towards the Kasapa family summer fun fair, an annual event by Kasapa radio. It helps with the integration of the African community by promoting both African and English culture.

Horsehay Bowls Club

Funding supported the upkeep of the greens, reducing the costs for members and encouraging more people to play the sport.

Old Park School

Funding contributed to a project to reclaim a neglected and overgrown space for the use of an educational and fun garden for the school, as well as create a vegetable and fruit patch.

Darwin Community Centre

Funding contributed to redecorating and replacing toilets and flooring at the volunteer-run centre.

Broseley Festival

Funding contributed towards a two-day free music event, which attracts thousands of visitors to the town.

Crane Quality Counselling

Funding supported a counselling project for pupils aged 11-16 at a Shrewsbury secondary school, which offered a number of weekly appointments.

Telford Crisis Support

Funding paid for emergency food supplies for vulnerable people in Telford & Wrekin.

Hadley First Friday Feast

Funding supported a project to teach cooking skills to men over 50.

Tibberton Netball club

Supported the senior team’s accommodation and travel costs during a national competition in Hull.

Telford Drive

This organisation works with young people in a Motor Vehicle training centre. Introducing them to a work environment and challenging their previous attitudes and behaviour, enabling them to return to mainstream education, training places or employment. They also provide volunteer opportunities for the unemployed adults.

Funding contributed to replacing and updating equipment at the organisation’s training centre, which provides a safe, welcoming and supportive environment for people aged 13+ to learn about engineering, welding, motorcycle and vehicle maintenance. 

Shropshire Rural Community Charity

Funding supports volunteers to deliver a peer support service to people with hearing loss in Telford & Wrekin. 

Telford Gateway Club

Funding contributed to the hire of a coach to take people with learning difficulties on a holiday to Blackpool.

CAB

Funding used to help promote the CAB’s 80th birthday celebration, which coupled with a volunteer recruitment fair.

Meeting Point Trust

Funding required for replacement of flooring in the reception area of Meeting Point House, which is home to nine local charities and a community café.

Shropshire Live
Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire with independent news and entertainment since 2009. Send us your news to interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095. For advertising information call Fiona on 01743 816 817.
- Advertising -

Featured Articles

Christmas Food 2019

Where to eat and party in Shropshire Christmas and New Year 2019

The festive season is upon us and if you are looking for somewhere in Shropshire, to eat, drink and party then here is our guide.
Read Article
Christmas Time - Generic - Image by Jill Wellington from Pixabay

Christmas Events and Attractions in Shropshire 2019

Christmas is such a wonderful time in Shropshire and there is so much to see and do, here are some of the great events and attractions.
Read Article
aico Inside open day

Aico’s new state of the art headquarters open day a big success

On Saturday 19th October, Aico, opened its new facilities to the local community, family and friends with hundreds of visitors.
Read Article

News

News

Brothers and sisters enjoy a sibling support drum workshop this summer

Hope House Children’s Hospice awarded £108,380 by BBC Children in Need

Hope House Children's Hospice is celebrating being awarded a grant of £108,380 by BBC Children in Need.
Read Article
Shrewsbury monopoly

Shrewsbury Monopoly game goes on sale

Shrewsbury’s Town Crier Martin Wood has this morning launched the Shrewsbury version of MONOPOLY.
Read Article

Train passengers warned of busy trains this Saturday due to strike action

Train passengers travelling between Shrewsbury and Birmingham are being warned of busier-than-usual trains this Saturday due to strike action.
Read Article
Load more

Sport

Sport

Match Report: Shrewsbury Town 3 – 1 Macclesfield Town

Shrewsbury Town are through to the next stage of the EFL Trophy thanks to a comfortable victory against troubled Macclesfield.
Read Article
Connor McGinley, Tammy Lewis, Harry Lewis, Marcin Makarewicz, Dean Lewis, Dave Rowley

Bridgnorth martial arts champions strike gold

Seven martial arts students from Bridgnorth were part of the Global Taekwondo International (GTI) Team representing England at the recent ITF World Taekwondo Championships in Scotland.
Read Article

Match Preview: Shrewsbury Town V Macclesfield Town

Shrewsbury Town need to beat Macclesfield on Wednesday evening to progress to the next round of the EFL Trophy.
Read Article
Load more

Business

- Advertising -

Business

Carolyn Lee, Contracts Engineer Manager at Filtermist Systems Limited

Top 100 manufacturing award for Shropshire engineer

A Shropshire female engineer has been named as one of the UK’s outstanding manufacturing professionals.
Read Article
Back row, from left, Ben Jones and Ross Walmsley. Front row, from left, Carolyn Whittall, Jo Wale and Amanda Smith from the Dream Kitchen and Bathrooms showroom

Awards shortlisting for Tudor Griffiths Group

Staff from a Shropshire firm are celebrating after being shortlisted for two prestigious national industry awards.
Read Article
Roger Pemberton, chairman with Arian Ivic, owner at Express Car Hand Wash and Maria Jones, fundraising executive for Shropshire, Midlands Air Ambulance Charity

Shrewsbury car wash donates day’s takings to Midlands Air Ambulance Charity

A Shrewsbury car wash has dedicated a whole day of trading to the Midlands Air Ambulance Charity.
Read Article
Load more

Features

Features

Sal Hampson from The Hive in Shrewsbury with musician James Stanley. The Hive, working with James, used the funds to deliver a number of music sessions to young people

Wrekin Housing Group’s £20,000 donation to charities

From luncheon clubs to a summer fun fair, and counselling services to teaching cooking skills, thousands of people have been benefitting from a £20,000 grant awarded by The Wrekin Housing Group.
Read Article
Mayor John Price with Toby

Oswestry Mayor visit’s local charity in bid to raise awareness

The Mayor of Oswestry John Price recently took time out of his schedule to visit local children’s charity The Movement Centre, to see where he can offer his support.
Read Article
Promoting the Salop Santa Dash are Shrewsbury Town footballers (from left) Ryan Barnett, Dave Edwards, Lenell John-Lewis, Scott Golbourne, Luke McCormick and Laura Wilde, Salop Leisure marketing assistant

Charity to benefit as Santas and elves get on their marks for festive fun

Around 500 adults and children are expected to dress up as Santa and elves for the day to take part in this year’s Salop Santa Dash and Salop Elf Dash in Shrewsbury.
Read Article
Load more

Entertainment

- Advertising -

Entertainment

Hot air ballooning legend to appear at Wellington Orbit!

A community cinema in Wellington is going to be hosting a very special evening, in line with the first screening of a film with local interest.
Read Article
Telford Christmas Light Switch On

Telford Centre Christmas light switch on 2019

This Saturday 16th November is the big Telford Centre Christmas light switch on with free family entertainment.
Read Article
Christmas Time - Generic - Image by Jill Wellington from Pixabay

Christmas Events and Attractions in Shropshire 2019

Christmas is such a wonderful time in Shropshire and there is so much to see and do, here are some of the great events and attractions.
Read Article
Load more

Taste

Taste

Hencote Estate Winemaker Gavin Patterson has over 30 years’ experience in the industry

Shropshire vineyard to release first estate red wine

A Shropshire vineyard is to launch its first estate red wine just over a year since the winery opened to the public.
Read Article
Christmas Food 2019

Where to eat and party in Shropshire Christmas and New Year 2019

The festive season is upon us and if you are looking for somewhere in Shropshire, to eat, drink and party then here is our guide.
Read Article
Pictured at the Curry Life Awards 2019 are Mr Adam Shaw, Journalist Broadcaster, Matt Bushby, The UK Director of Marketing for Just Eat, Mr Zillur Rohman, Taj Uddin, Mahim Uddin, Lord Karan Bilimoria, founder of Cobra Beer and Cathy Newman, Journalist and Broadcaster

Mahim Shrewsbury wins ‘best’ takeaway at national Curry Life Awards

An Indian takeaway in Shrewsbury has been crowned one of the best takeaways in the UK, after winning a top prize at the Curry Life Awards in London.
Read Article
Load more
- Advertisment -

Featured Articles

Weather

Shropshire
light rain
7 ° C
8.9 °
5.6 °
87 %
5.7kmh
75 %
Fri
9 °
Sat
7 °
Sun
7 °
Mon
6 °
Tue
6 °
- Advertisment -
- Advertisment -

Latest Articles

- Advertisment -

Editor's Picks

© 2009 - 2019 Shropshire Live LLP