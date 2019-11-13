Oswestry Mayor visit’s local charity in bid to raise awareness

The Mayor of Oswestry John Price recently took time out of his schedule to visit local children’s charity The Movement Centre, to see where he can offer his support.

Mayor John Price with Toby

The Movement Centre provide a specialist therapy for children who find it difficult to control their movement, focusing on their abilities.

The Mayor met with team members at the charity, and also met two of the children, currently receiving care at the centre. Mayor, John says “I was absolutely honoured to have had the invitation to visit this local charity. I am totally amazed by the dedication of the staff, parents and of course the children.”

The children at the centre, at the time of his visit had the pleasure of wearing the Mayor’s chain of office, and they were over the moon! Curtis, Fundraising and Marketing at The Movement Centre said, “It was great to have the Mayor visit. He was really good with the children, allowing them to wear his gold chains. They both looked really happy, and I think Summer, especially thought she was the Mayor for a moment.”

The Mayor visited The Movement Centre in a bid to help them raise their profile, both locally and nationally. The charity has faced huge challenges over the last few months, due to the loss of all NHS funding, and require even more support through fundraising.

Mr John Price, continued “This local charity is bespoke and specialist, but largely unknown by residence in Oswestry, and I believe they deserve more support. Visiting The Movement Centre was a very touching moment with a tremendous amount of love for the challenges these children and families face.” The Movement Centre are currently making plans on how the charity can grow in the future, so that they can help as many children as possible reach their full potential. Their future plans involve the Oswestry community and they are hoping they will all get behind them.