Shrewsbury car wash to host charity fundraising event

A target of £2,000 for charity has been set by a county car wash centre for a single day-long fundraising event next week.

Team members Danny and George all set for the big event

Express Car Wash on Lancaster Road at Harlescott in Shrewsbury hopes to raise the figure for the Midlands Air Ambulance in a single day when all proceeds from the day will be donated straight to the charity.

The event is being held on Tuesday 12 November and centre proprietor Arian Ilic, said: “A close friend of mine had his life saved by the Air Ambulance following a serious road accident, so I am aware of what a valuable essential service the charity provides, without any support of government funding.

“I am therefore delighted to host this event which should be a really good and worthwhile occasion and very pleased that all the staff are completely behind the idea.

“We will be open all day as usual and customers can have a large choice of services ranging from a simple ‘wash & go’ to a full car valet, no booking is necessary and all funds will be given to this very worthy cause.”