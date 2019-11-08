Shrewsbury car wash to host charity fundraising event

A target of £2,000 for charity has been set by a county car wash centre for a single day-long fundraising event next week.
Express Car Wash on Lancaster Road at Harlescott in Shrewsbury hopes to raise the figure for the Midlands Air Ambulance in a single day when all proceeds from the day will be donated straight to the charity.
The event is being held on Tuesday 12 November and centre proprietor Arian Ilic, said: “A close friend of mine had his life saved by the Air Ambulance following a serious road accident, so I am aware of what a valuable essential service the charity provides, without any support of government funding.
“I am therefore delighted to host this event which should be a really good and worthwhile occasion and very pleased that all the staff are completely behind the idea.
“We will be open all day as usual and customers can have a large choice of services ranging from a simple ‘wash & go’ to a full car valet, no booking is necessary and all funds will be given to this very worthy cause.”