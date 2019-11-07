Local cause gets boost from popular Shropshire cricket fundraiser

A fund which supports community groups in Shropshire has received support from one of the county’s biggest networking events.

Shropshire County Cricket Club has donated £2,000 to the Shropshire Community Fund following its annual Pure Telecom Cricket Challenge.

The event, which was held at Wrekin College on Thursday 11 July, raised money for the cricket club and a number of charities.

Around 700 business people were treated to lunch and two 20/20 cricket matches between Shropshire County Cricket Club and Scottish champions Grange Cricket Club.

The Shropshire Community Fund awards grants to small charities and community groups across the county and is managed by local charity Shropshire RCC.

Toby Shaw, Chairman of Shropshire County Cricket Club, said: “This was our 13th year hosting the cricket challenge and it was a big success, with so many people from the business community enjoying the cricket, networking and of course raising money for charity.

“We are thrilled to be able to support the Shropshire Community Fund; it’s great to know that the funding will support many local people, not just now but for many years to come.”

Julia Baron, CEO of Shropshire RCC, said: “We are very grateful to Toby and everyone at Shropshire County Cricket Club for choosing to support the Shropshire Community Fund.

“It is heartening that such a popular event supports local causes where the money raised has a real impact on people within the county.”