Exhibition for calendar competition winners

The creative talents of artists from across Shropshire, Telford & Wrekin and Staffordshire will be on display to the public as part of the calendar competition organised by The Wrekin Housing Group.

Edward Thomas, Group Head of Marketing and Communications for the Trust with calendars from previous years

The competition winners will be announced at an exclusive unveiling event at Telford College next week (Tuesday 12th Nov). Then following the event, all the winning artwork will feature in an exhibition that will be open to the public on Wednesday 13th, Thursday 14th, and Friday 15th November from 12pm–3pm, and on Saturday 16th November from 10am– 12pm.

Entries flooded in for the 2020 Wrekin Housing Group calendar, which will feature work from artists who have been inspired by where they live.

Over the past few months, judges made up of representatives from The Wrekin Housing Group, its Tenants’ Panel and Telford College, have shifted through almost 100 entries. Now 12 have been chosen to feature in the calendar, along with an overall winner whose work will take pride of place on the front page.

One of the judges, Lois Harding, who is a graphic designer and has worked on the Group’s calendars for the last 10 years, said: “We were really pleased with the variety and quality of artwork submitted. The aim was to encourage people to take inspiration from their local area and give them free reign to submit a photo of artwork they create, whether that be glass blowing and ceramics, or needlework and textiles.

“As a result, we received entries from both professional and amateur artists, college students, schools and community groups, and we’re really excited to reveal the winners and launch our calendar and the exhibition next week.”

The Wrekin Housing Group has been publishing a calendar for the past 10 years. In recent years, calendars have featured works from local photographers and partner organisations including The National Trust, The Ironbridge Gorge Museum Trust and Severn Valley Railway, on a variety of themes, such as baby animals, healthy living and local landscapes.