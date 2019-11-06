4.8 C
Shropshire
Wednesday, November 6, 2019
Exhibition for calendar competition winners

By Shropshire Live

The creative talents of artists from across Shropshire, Telford & Wrekin and Staffordshire will be on display to the public as part of the calendar competition organised by The Wrekin Housing Group.

The competition winners will be announced at an exclusive unveiling event at Telford College next week (Tuesday 12th Nov). Then following the event, all the winning artwork will feature in an exhibition that will be open to the public on Wednesday 13th, Thursday 14th, and Friday 15th November from 12pm–3pm, and on Saturday 16th November from 10am– 12pm.

Entries flooded in for the 2020 Wrekin Housing Group calendar, which will feature work from artists who have been inspired by where they live.

Over the past few months, judges made up of representatives from The Wrekin Housing Group, its Tenants’ Panel and Telford College, have shifted through almost 100 entries. Now 12 have been chosen to feature in the calendar, along with an overall winner whose work will take pride of place on the front page.

One of the judges, Lois Harding, who is a graphic designer and has worked on the Group’s calendars for the last 10 years, said: “We were really pleased with the variety and quality of artwork submitted. The aim was to encourage people to take inspiration from their local area and give them free reign to submit a photo of artwork they create, whether that be glass blowing and ceramics, or needlework and textiles.

“As a result, we received entries from both professional and amateur artists, college students, schools and community groups, and we’re really excited to reveal the winners and launch our calendar and the exhibition next week.”

The Wrekin Housing Group has been publishing a calendar for the past 10 years. In recent years, calendars have featured works from local photographers and partner organisations including The National Trust, The Ironbridge Gorge Museum Trust and Severn Valley Railway, on a variety of themes, such as baby animals, healthy living and local landscapes.

aico Inside open day

Aico’s new state of the art headquarters open day a big success

On Saturday 19th October, Aico, opened its new facilities to the local community, family and friends with hundreds of visitors.
Fire crews at the scene of the incident on the A5. Photo: Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service

Cattle trapped in trailer after vehicle overturns on A5 at Felton Butler

A lorry carrying 36 cattle overturned at A5 Felton Butler Roundabout near Nesscliffe this morning.
JATCC 433 - SLt Green, Flt Lt Bexon, Gp Capt Dargan, FS Brandford Fg Off Blenkinship. Rear Fg Off Boulton, Fg Off Myers

RAF Shawbury celebrates first joint graduation at the Defence College of Air and Space Operations

On Friday, a total of 33 Royal Air Force & Royal Navy personnel graduated from the Defence College of Air and Space Operations at RAF Shawbury.
Healthwatch visit Dementia Care Homes across Shropshire

Healthwatch Shropshire have carried out a series of visits to care homes who provide dementia care across the county to learn more about the care they provide.
Match Report: Shrewsbury Town 1 – 0 Peterborough United

Shrewsbury Town secure back to back home wins with a highly impressive defensive display against free-scoring Peterborough.
Match Preview: Shrewsbury Town V Peterborough United

Shrewsbury Town face another tough test when they welcome promotion chasing Peterborough United on Tuesday evening.
Grace Garbett battles for the puck against China during GB u18s bronze medal winning World Championships campaign

Garbett to play for GB U18 Women’s ice hockey team

Shropshire's Grace Garbett will head off to Scotland this week to compete for Great Britain u18 Women's ice hockey team in a Four Nations tournament.
Managing Director, Leon Blair (third from right), with some of the isev team celebrating their Best Strategic Design and Creative Award win at the Best Business Awards 2019

Shropshire web team scoops creative award

An independent website and e-commerce team with a big vision is celebrating after scooping a prestigious national award.
Andy Whyle, Chair of BESST

Shortlist revealed for sustainability awards

The shortlist has been announced for a key initiative designed to showcase projects that are increasing sustainability in Shropshire.
Nick Deane running the Ellesmere 10k

Shropshire businessman to raise money for Severn Hospice with online auctions and marathon

A Shropshire businessman who is running for Severn Hospice in the 2020 London Marathon has launched a series of online auctions to help raise funds for the charity.
Célestine and Ben chose The Wroxeter as their wedding venue

Couple born 15 minutes apart marry on 30th birthday at Shropshire hotel

A couple born within minutes of each other celebrated their wedding at a Shropshire hotel on their 30th birthdays.
One of the images in the new book is of C. R. Birch & Son which was founded in 1909

Take a trip through Shrewsbury’s rich history and heritage with Lost Shrewsbury

Shrewsbury Museum & Art Gallery is hosting a signing event for the latest book by well-known local historian and author, David Trumper.
The Conservation Centre will open from 11-16 November between 10.15am and 1.00pm each day. Photo: ©Trustees of the Royal Air Force Museum

Aircraft conservation work goes on show at RAF Museum Cosford

This month, the Michael Beetham Conservation Centre at the RAF Museum Cosford will open its doors, allowing Museum visitors behind the scenes access to aircraft conservation projects.
60163 'Tornado' climbs towards Bewdley tunnel on the SVR

World-famous Tornado to make a return to Severn Valley Railway this November

The world-famous Tornado locomotive will make a welcome return to the Severn Valley Railway this November hauling two services out of Kidderminster and two services out of Bridgnorth each day.
The Festival’s epic Poetry Slam will be back with its full-on, explosive poetry competition masterminded by the Poets, Prattlers and Pandemonialists Collective

Shrewsbury Festival of Literature returns this November

From a cricket legend to celebrated fiction writers and poets, the Shrewsbury Festival of Literature is back from November 22 to 24.
Chris Brown, Junior Sous Chef at the Best Western Valley Hotel in Ironbridge

Shropshire hotel launches its first full vegan menu

A Shropshire hotel has launched its first full vegan menu following the success of its first all-vegan wedding.
Arran Pearson with the winners of the Great Shropshire Sausage Challenge

Great Shropshire Sausage Challenge winners revealed

A spicy European recipe, and a long-time British classic, have been revealed as the 2019 winners of the ‘Great Shropshire Sausage Challenge’.
Steve Preston of Rowton Brewery and Sophie Eades of Wellington Orbit

New ale celebrates Wellington regeneration

Beer drinkers can now raise a glass to the regeneration of a Shropshire town thanks to a local brewery.
