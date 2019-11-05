Take a trip through Shrewsbury’s rich history and heritage with Lost Shrewsbury

Shrewsbury Museum & Art Gallery is hosting a signing event for the latest book by well-known local historian and author, David Trumper.

One of the images in the new book is of C. R. Birch & Son which was founded in 1909

Lost Shrewsbury presents a photographic representation of the way life in Shrewsbury has radically changed or disappeared today. It shows not just the people, street scenes and the industries and buildings that have gone, but also many popular places of entertainment and much more with over 160 illustrations.

Phil Scoggins, interpretation officer at Shropshire Museum’s, said:

“David has an unrivalled knowledge of the life of Shrewsbury and its people over the last century. It is a great pleasure to host images from his fantastic archive and display them alongside lost local scenes depicted in the museum’s own fine collection of paintings.”

Philip Dean, publicity officer at Amberley Publishing, said:

“This fascinating photographic history of lost Shrewsbury will appeal to all those who live in the town or know it well, as well as those who remember it from previous decades.”

Book Signing

The book signing is taking place on Saturday 23 November 2019 from 1.30pm – 3pm and is your chance to meet the author.

The paperback edition of Lost Shrewsbury will be available to buy for £14.99.

Exhibition

Lost Shrewsbury will also be the feature of a new exhibition at Shrewsbury Museum & Art Gallery which will run from Saturday 23 November 2019 until Monday 20 January 2020.

The exhibition will feature 40 slides of captioned Shrewsbury scenes from David Trumper alongside 15 paintings from the Shropshire Museums collection of the Shrewsbury landscape.