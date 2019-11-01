Hope House Children’s Hospice thanks long serving volunteers

Volunteers from across Shropshire are among the 114 incredible people who have just been presented with Long Service Awards by Hope House Children’s Hospices.

Pictured are some of the volunteers at the Hope House Awards Presentation

The charity has more than 600 volunteers who regularly give their time to help out in its charity shops, at fundraising events and as part of the Friends Group network, and at the charity’s two hospices Hope House in Oswestry and Tŷ Gobaith in Conwy.

This year, two special ceremonies were held at Hope House and Tŷ Gobaith to present the awards which ranged from three to 25 years. After hearing from senior staff about the impact their volunteering has on the children and families who rely on the hospice services, the volunteers were given behind the scenes tours.

Chief Executive Andy Goldsmith told the gathered guests: “Time is the most precious commodity.

“By choosing to give your time to Hope House and Tŷ Gobaith you make it possible for us to raise the money needed to support and care for local children with life-threatening conditions. We cannot thank you enough for your gift of time.”

Shropshire awards were made to:

Bridgnorth Shop

Michelle Bowker (3 years) and Maureen Bray (5 years).

Church Stretton Friends Group

Sue Jones and Daphne Rankine (both 10 years).

Church Stretton Shop

Barbara Holden, Margaret Tomlins and Denise Woodhouse (all 5 years).

Ellesmere Friends Group

Debbie Hayward, Averil Macdonald, Ken Rogers, Karen Ward and Anne Wignall (all 15 years), and Jean Maddock (10 years).

Ludlow Friends Group

Kathleen Norgrove (15 years), Marilyn Heath (10 years) and Bridget Nye (5 years).

Ludlow Shop

Jenny Throssell, Hazel Smout and Pat Jones (all 15), Ann Moody (10) and Angela Griffiths (3 years ).

Oswestry Events Group

Ann Grover (10 years).

Oswestry Shop

Rosemary Roberts (20 years), Marie Sparkes (15 years) and Gwyneth Morgan (5 years).

Shrewsbury Shop

Janet Weaver and Beryl Higgins (both 20 years), Angela Williams (15 years), Cindy Townson (10 years), Lynn Spensley and Jeremy Clayton (both 5 years), Cynthia Lewis and Beryl Askew (both 3 years).

Shrewsbury Furniture Shop

Martin Welch (3 years).

Wellington Shop

Cheryl Corbett (10 years) and Ruth Smart (5 years).

Llandrindod Wells Friends Group

Pat Harrison (10 years).

Llanfyllin Friends Group

Audrey Jones (25 years) and Annette Griffiths (20 years).

General Fundraising Volunteers

Edward Jones, Avril Jones and June Edwards (all 15 years), Lynda Jones and Dave Williams (both 10 years) Trustees Phil Inch and Janette Welch (both 25 years).