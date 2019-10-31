Market Drayton opticians make charity plea for unwanted glasses

Market Drayton based, Mincher Lockett & Co. Opticians, are making a plea for donations of unwanted glasses in aid of a charitable collection for ‘Vision Aid Overseas’.

The local opticians are long term members of Vision Aid Overseas and have been collecting disused glasses to donate overseas for many years.

Practice owner, optometrist and eyewear stylist, Eva Davé, said: “We are extremely happy to support the work of Vision Aid Overseas who help some of the poorest people of the world see more clearly. As well as the recycling of glasses, they support developing countries who struggle to offer adequate eye care due to lack of training or resource.

“They regularly fund teams of Optometrists and Ophthalmologists to provide eye examinations and prescribe glasses in remote, rural and poor communities. With 1.1billion worldwide struggling to see properly, we would like to do our part in supporting those who are less fortunate, especially around Christmas time.”

As an incentive to customers, Mincher Lockett & Co. Opticians are offering clients and customers £55.00 off any new eyewear purchases if they who donate their second-hand eyewear, which can be exchanged at their practice throughout November. In addition, they will also be donating £10 from every single new pair of glasses sold in November to the charity Vision Aid Overseas.

To donate customers and clients can drop off their old eyewear between glasses between 9am and 5pm, Monday to Friday or from 9am to 4pm on Saturday at the Mincher Lockett and Co. Practice on Cheshire Street near the Buttercross.