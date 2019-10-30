Hip replacement for Phoebe performed by not-for-profit Shrewsbury Vets

A springer spaniel with hip dysplasia has recovered from a total hip replacement thanks to Animal Trust Shrewsbury.

Phoebe, the Springer Spaniel, recovers from total hip replacement at Animal Trust Shrewsbury.

A one-year-old English Springer Spaniel, called Phoebe, was sitting with her leg tucked under and limping after walks.



Owner Mrs Maoudis brought her dog into the not-for-profit vet, Animal Trust Shrewsbury and upon examination, Phoebe was diagnosed with hip dysplasia, a common condition which can severely impact dogs joints.

Hip dysplasia is an inherited condition and occurs when a dog’s hip joints don’t develop correctly. Commonly it impacts medium-large breed dogs including Labradors, Golden Retrievers, and German Shepherds, although dogs of all sizes are susceptible.

The senior veterinary surgeon at Animal Trust said: “Hip dysplasia isn’t uncommon in dogs and symptoms can begin at around 5-6 months of age. In Phoebe’s case, she was showing signs of reoccurring lameness and didn’t want to get out of bed. Her joint was really sore and she was in a lot of pain.

“In some cases, it can be controlled with exercise, diet and pain relief, although in other cases, like Phoebe’s, only total hip replacement (THR) surgery will resolve the pain and give her the best quality of life going forward.”

Specialised procedure

Without this operation, a specialised procedure which usually is offered only at specialist referral centres, Phoebe would have progressively developed more changes in her hip joint, which would have resulted in chronic pain, discomfort and would have impacted her quality of life significantly.



Animal Trust added: “As we were able to operate on Phoebe right away, within days she was walking again and I’m pleased to have helped her condition. Following expert aftercare provided by our inpatient team, Phoebe has gone on to live a healthy and active life.” Animal Trust added.

Animal Trust has nine surgeries across the Northwest of England, North Wales and Yorkshire. They operate on a free-consultation basis, regardless of location or income, to encourage pet owners to seek help as soon as they suspect their pet is unwell.

Symptoms of hip dysplasia include:

• Reluctance to go out for a walk

• Pain and being protective of the hip area (while grooming or during a bath)

• Difficulty sitting, standing, lying down or jumping in and out of the car

• Limping on one of both hind legs

• Swaying while walking (an abnormal gait)