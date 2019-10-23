Poppy stones mark remembrance in National Trust woodland

Members of the Shropshire Federation Women’s Institute have painted commemorative pictures onto stones at a series of workshops held throughout the county.

Each of the stones has been hand painted by a member of the WI group. Photo: Paula Pierce﻿

As an act of remembrance, the WI group will meet at Dudmaston Hall, on 24 October, to lay the stones along a footpath at the National Trust property.

Each of the stones, which feature pictures of poppies and World War One service men, has been hand painted by a member of the WI group. During weekends in November, visitors to the National Trust property near Bridgnorth will be able to follow the trail of stones, along the path into the Dingle.

Paula Pierce, member of the Shropshire Federation WI said: “The trail we’re laying is an opportunity to quietly reflect and remember those who have fought and continue to fight for our country in times of conflict. We chose to lay the stones at Dudmaston because the group wanted them to be placed in a calming, quiet environment where walkers can pause in nature and be alone with their thoughts.

“In this, our centenary year, we’ve been looking back at the past 100 years to commemorate the global and local events that have shaped our community and our members. We’ve really enjoyed getting together to decorate the stones but the message behind our activity is sincere. We want to give thanks and remember those who’ve given their lives for us.”

A curtain of poppies, knitted and crocheted, by members of the WI group last year, will also be on display at Dudmaston during weekends in November.