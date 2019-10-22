6.3 C
Shropshire
Tuesday, October 22, 2019
Home Features

National Trust rangers in Shropshire share how they look after wildlife in the winter – and how you can too

By Shropshire Live

With the clocks set to go back this weekend, teams at National Trust properties across Shropshire are preparing the grounds in their care for winter – and are encouraging locals to do the same in their own gardens!

National Trust have released their top tips for helping wildlife this winter
National Trust have released their top tips for helping wildlife this winter

The conservation charity looks after nature throughout the year but as the nights start to draw in vital works gets underway to help protect wildlife in Shropshire.

At Attingham Park near Shrewsbury, a team of dedicated rangers will be hedge- laying on the wider estate. Hedge laying is the process of bending and partially cutting through the stems of a line of shrubs or small trees near ground level and arching the stems without breaking them, so they can grow horizontally and be intertwined.

This process benefits over 100 species, including lichens, birds and insects, whether as a source of food, providing safety or a home.

Gareth Juleff, ranger at Attingham Park, has also revealed his top five tips to help locals in Shropshire care for the wildlife in their gardens too:

1. “Leave out food for hedgehogs – they love meaty cat food and hedgehog biscuits

2. As the nights get colder, birds that visit your garden will need extra nourishment to keep them warm. Fat balls are a great source of energy and easy to make – all you need is suet or lard and bird seed mix

3. Let your garden go wild. Undisturbed wild areas in your garden make the perfect spots for wildlife to live, rest and keep dry in, as the weather starts to change. This could be a hedgehog house full of leaves, a bug hotel, or even a compost heap for toads

4. Look after your nest boxes. Birds don’t hibernate and they use a lot of energy to keep themselves warm at night. Clear out any nest boxes now so that birds can take shelter in them as the nights start to get cooler

5. If in doubt, speak to a professional. If you spot anything unusual and you’re not sure what to do, then your local rescue centre or National Trust ranger will be able to offer support.”

Gareth Juleff ranger at Attingham Park, said: “The places in our care are full of life, from the rich variety of land to the diverse and species of wildlife within them. We work hard throughout the year, in all weathers, to protect the countryside, ensuring that all nature and wildlife have safe and healthy places to thrive whilst looking after these areas for future generations.

“With the clocks set to go back and the days, and nights about to become a lot cooler autumn is a busy season for us rangers and our outdoors volunteers as important conservation works gets underway.

“There are lots of simple ways people in Shropshire can help in their own back gardens. That’s why we’ve revealed our top tips when it comes to helping nature thrive this autumn, so everyone can get involved!”

The National Trust is an independent conservation charity, funded through memberships, donations, legacies and commercial operations.

To find out more information about National Trust’s conservation work, please visit www.nationaltrust.org.uk/midlands-nature-tips

Shropshire Live
Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire with independent news and entertainment since 2009. Send us your news to interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095. For advertising information call Fiona on 01743 816 817.
- Advertising -

Featured Articles

Shropshire Hills Bonfire and Fireworks 2019

Shropshire Hills Discovery Centre Bonfire and Fireworks 2019

Join Shropshire Hills Discovery Centre for their Bonfire and Fireworks Event on Saturday 26 October.
Read Article
Oswestry fireworks 2019 image

Oswestry Bonfire and Fireworks Display 2019

Oswestry Town Council & Oswestry Borderland Rotary present their annual Bonfire and fireworks night this November.
Read Article
Albrighton Cricket Club Fireworks and Bonfire Night

Albrighton Cricket Club Fireworks and Bonfire Night 2019

Wrap up warm and head over to Albrighton Cricket Club for their annual Fireworks and Bonfire Night this November.
Read Article

Halloween and Half Term events in Shropshire 2019

Shropshire is full of Halloween and half term fun for everyone, here are some great events and things to do across our county.
Read Article

News

News

Telford & Wrekin Council set to drive up taxi and private hire standards

Telford & Wrekin Council says it is looking to strengthen its already high standards for private hire and taxi drivers, for the safety of the public.
Read Article

Firefighters called to deliberate caravan fire in Wellington

An investigation into the cause of a fire which destroyed a caravan in Wellington early this morning has confirmed it was deliberately started.
Read Article
Jamie Hagan (left) receiving her West Midlands region award certificate from deputy headteacher Christina Cubbin

Shrewsbury teaching assistant reaches national awards final

Shrewsbury teaching assistant Jamie Hagan will represent the West Midlands at the 2019 Outstanding Higher Level Teaching Assistant of the Year award.
Read Article
Load more

Sport

Sport

Captain - Colin Turner, Winners - Jackie Foster, Ernie Jarman, Hazel Hemsley & Johnny Whalin, Ladies Captain – Joy Foster and Head Organiser – Linda Turner

Florida scramble heralds start of Winter Mixed Competitions

The winter season is when Bridgnorth Golf Club steps up its social activities, with a series of monthly Winter Mixed Social competitions.
Read Article

Match Preview: Shrewsbury Town V Gillingham

The onus is on Shrewsbury Town to deliver three points tomorrow evening as they face an indifferent Gillingham outfit.
Read Article
David Rowley with instructor Gary Plant

Black belt success for Bridgnorth Tae Kwon-Do student

David Rowley, a student at Bridgnorth Tae Kwon-Do, has been promoted to Second Degree Black Belt.
Read Article
Load more

Business

- Advertising -

Business

Wayne Gethings , The Wrekin Housing Group Chief Executive

The Wrekin Housing Group completes £600m refinancing deal

The Wrekin Housing Group has fully restructured its corporate financing in a deal worth in excess of £600m.
Read Article
James West from Morris Property, Chris Morris and Allan Binstead from Morris Site Machinery

Morris Property to develop prime i54 site for sister Site Machinery business

Morris Property has been commissioned to build the new manufacturing plant for sister company Morris Site Machinery after planners gave the go-ahead for the £6million investment at i54.
Read Article
Nicola Stone, Mark Latham and Fran Lancaster of apT

apT ecology team grows after new business wins

An ecology team at a pioneering public sector planning and development consultancy is expanding to cope with growing demand.
Read Article
Load more

Features

Features

National Trust have released their top tips for helping wildlife this winter

National Trust rangers in Shropshire share how they look after wildlife in the winter – and how you can too

With the clocks set to go back this weekend, teams at National Trust properties across Shropshire are preparing the grounds in their care for winter – and are encouraging locals to do the same in their own gardens!
Read Article
Some of team behind Rossfest visited Severn Hospice’s Telford hospice to present Day Services Team Leader, Emma Brandon, with a cheque for £30,031.08

Rossfest raises £30,000 in aid of Severn Hospice

A pint down the local pub turned into a £30,000 charity fundraiser for a group of mates from Telford.
Read Article
The partnership will be working across all sectors to ensure people live well closer to where they live

New partnership supports people with social care and health needs in Telford & Wrekin

A new partnership has been formed to provide Information, Advice and Guidance (IAG) to adults and all-age family carers with social care and health needs in the borough.
Read Article
Load more

Entertainment

- Advertising -

Entertainment

Classic musical to be brought to Shrewsbury stage

Shrewsbury musical theatre company Get Your Wigle On are gearing up to stage their upcoming production, OKLAHOMA!
Read Article
Three Men in a Bow Tie

Wellington arts festival set to get underway

A popular Shropshire arts festival featuring a range of free events and entertainments is about to get underway.
Read Article
Shropshire Hills Bonfire and Fireworks 2019

Shropshire Hills Discovery Centre Bonfire and Fireworks 2019

Join Shropshire Hills Discovery Centre for their Bonfire and Fireworks Event on Saturday 26 October.
Read Article
Load more

Taste

Taste

Hencote general manager Mark Stevens gives a talk at a recent wine launch

Shropshire vineyard celebrates its first birthday

A Shropshire vineyard will celebrate its first birthday next month with an exclusive menu relaunch and party as it continues to build on its great success.
Read Article
An Oompah band on stage at Shropshire Oktoberfest

Third Shropshire Oktoberfest deemed a success

The third Shropshire Oktoberfest in Shrewsbury has been deemed a success by its organisers, with an estimated 12,000 people attending.
Read Article
The Ludlow Farmshop team

Help Ludlow Farmshop win ‘Farm Shop large retailer of the Year’

Local Farm Shop large retailer Ludlow Farmshop has entered into the Farm Shop & Deli Awards 2020 and are looking for support from the community.
Read Article
Load more
- Advertisment -

Featured Articles

Weather

Shropshire
broken clouds
6.3 ° C
9.4 °
4 °
100 %
0.5kmh
75 %
Tue
12 °
Wed
12 °
Thu
13 °
Fri
6 °
Sat
4 °
- Advertisment -
- Advertisment -

Latest Articles

- Advertisment -

Editor's Picks

© 2009 - 2019 Shropshire Live LLP