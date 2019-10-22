National Trust rangers in Shropshire share how they look after wildlife in the winter – and how you can too

With the clocks set to go back this weekend, teams at National Trust properties across Shropshire are preparing the grounds in their care for winter – and are encouraging locals to do the same in their own gardens!

National Trust have released their top tips for helping wildlife this winter

The conservation charity looks after nature throughout the year but as the nights start to draw in vital works gets underway to help protect wildlife in Shropshire.

At Attingham Park near Shrewsbury, a team of dedicated rangers will be hedge- laying on the wider estate. Hedge laying is the process of bending and partially cutting through the stems of a line of shrubs or small trees near ground level and arching the stems without breaking them, so they can grow horizontally and be intertwined.

This process benefits over 100 species, including lichens, birds and insects, whether as a source of food, providing safety or a home.

Gareth Juleff, ranger at Attingham Park, has also revealed his top five tips to help locals in Shropshire care for the wildlife in their gardens too:

1. “Leave out food for hedgehogs – they love meaty cat food and hedgehog biscuits

2. As the nights get colder, birds that visit your garden will need extra nourishment to keep them warm. Fat balls are a great source of energy and easy to make – all you need is suet or lard and bird seed mix

3. Let your garden go wild. Undisturbed wild areas in your garden make the perfect spots for wildlife to live, rest and keep dry in, as the weather starts to change. This could be a hedgehog house full of leaves, a bug hotel, or even a compost heap for toads

4. Look after your nest boxes. Birds don’t hibernate and they use a lot of energy to keep themselves warm at night. Clear out any nest boxes now so that birds can take shelter in them as the nights start to get cooler

5. If in doubt, speak to a professional. If you spot anything unusual and you’re not sure what to do, then your local rescue centre or National Trust ranger will be able to offer support.”

Gareth Juleff ranger at Attingham Park, said: “The places in our care are full of life, from the rich variety of land to the diverse and species of wildlife within them. We work hard throughout the year, in all weathers, to protect the countryside, ensuring that all nature and wildlife have safe and healthy places to thrive whilst looking after these areas for future generations.

“With the clocks set to go back and the days, and nights about to become a lot cooler autumn is a busy season for us rangers and our outdoors volunteers as important conservation works gets underway.

“There are lots of simple ways people in Shropshire can help in their own back gardens. That’s why we’ve revealed our top tips when it comes to helping nature thrive this autumn, so everyone can get involved!”

The National Trust is an independent conservation charity, funded through memberships, donations, legacies and commercial operations.

To find out more information about National Trust’s conservation work, please visit www.nationaltrust.org.uk/midlands-nature-tips