New partnership supports people with social care and health needs in Telford & Wrekin

A new partnership has been formed to provide Information, Advice and Guidance (IAG) to adults and all-age family carers with social care and health needs in the borough.

The Wellbeing Independence Partnership (WIP), a consortium of local voluntary sector organisations; Telford & Wrekin Council for Voluntary Service (CVS), Age UK Shropshire Telford & Wrekin ((Age UK STW) and Taking Part, has been awarded the contract by Telford & Wrekin Council and Telford & Wrekin Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG) who are joint-funding the new service.

Councillor Andy Burford, Cabinet member for Health and Social Care said: ‘We are delighted to award the IAG contract to the Wellbeing Independence Partnership. By combining ‘My Choice’ and ‘Carers Centre Services’ under one contract access to information, advice and guidance will be greatly simplified. Individuals will benefit from only having to tell their story once, rather than to multiple agencies.

‘People in Telford & Wrekin can expect a swift response when they contact the service, regardless of their need, disability, role or age.’

Debbie Gibbon, Chief Executive of Telford & Wrekin CVS, added: ‘This is a great opportunity for us to provide an integrated approach to help adults and all aged family carers with social care needs get the right help at the right time.

‘We all bring different areas of expertise to the partnership. As voluntary and community sector organisations we have always worked closely so we are delighted to have secured the contract formalising the partnership under one umbrella to better support people living within Telford & Wrekin.

‘We will be working across all sectors to ensure people live well closer to where they live.’

If you or someone you care for require first time help or if you are unsure about what help is available contact 01952 916030 or go online to livewell.telford.gov.uk, the online community directory and search for the service you require.