Children’s only hair salon to open in Telford

A new children’s only hair salon, that caters for toddlers up to early teens, is set to open in Telford next month.

Young children can sit in a novelty car salon chair whilst having their hair cut

ShortCuts, part of a chain of children’s only hair salons, has taken a new approach to hairdressing which has proven to be a great success.

Young children (age 0-5) can sit in a novelty car salon chair whilst having their hair cut. Older children (age 6+) can fire up the PlayStation and play games, or simply watch a DVD of their choice.

David O’Neal, 34, founder of the salon said: “We offer something quite different, it is tailored to children and they can be themselves without their parents worrying that they are disturbing other customers (adults) having their hair done.

“Simply put, it is an interactive space full of distractions for children whilst they are having their hair cut. Aiming to change the hairdressing experience for young boys and girls.”

The brand new salon is opening on Thursday 7 November 2019 with haircuts starting at £10. Parents can also have a trim while they wait and the salon operates a loyalty card scheme. The salon will be located within Mothercare on Telford Bridge Retail Park.

The salon has employed three talented stylists with the aim of a further two joining the team within the next few months.