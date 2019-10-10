Shrewsbury Beatles Weekend raises thousands for local charity

Mayor of Shrewsbury Phil Gillam has just announced that his Shrewsbury Beatles Weekend in September raised more than £5,000 for his chosen charity.

Tim King Co-organiser, Richard Dunnilll Samaritans, Phil Gillam Mayor of Shrewsbury

Fans travelled from all over the country when they heard that the spirit of the Fab Four was going to be ‘here, there, and everywhere’ in the county town.

“I’m so thrilled that we’ve raised more than £5,000 for the Samaritans of Shrewsbury, an absolutely brilliant local charity that provides a listening ear and a helping hand for people dealing with stress, anxiety, worries, depression, grief or despair,” said Councillor Gillam.

“I have tremendous admiration for this charity. The Samaritans do so much good right across our community, helping people from all age groups and all walks of life.

“And it was particularly wonderful that we were able to raise these funds while spreading such joy and happiness through the music and legacy of The Beatles.”

The weekend included the screening of five Beatles related films, a sold-out concert at Theatre Severn by tribute band The Mersey Beatles, talks from special guests, live music and Beatles activities at Salop Leisure’s Love2Stay luxury caravan and glamping resort at Emstrey Island, plus more live music at The Buttermarket and The Wheatsheaf pub in Frankwell.

Even local artists got on board by painting special Beatles artwork to celebrate the event.

There was also a packed-out River Severn ‘Beatles cruise’ with live music on the Sabrina boat.

“We also had wonderful statues of John, Paul, George and Ringo in the foyer at Theatre Severn, and our friends at Hobsons Brewery even created a special Shrewsbury Beatles Weekend beer!”

“My fantastically hard-working and astonishingly enthusiastic co-organiser Tim King and myself had so much fun putting this all together and we are both extremely pleased to have been able to help Samaritans of Shrewsbury in this way,” said Councillor Gillam.

Samaritans volunteer and Branch Director Helen McGuinness said: “Beatles Weekend people were so generous! As well as paying for their tickets, food and drinks etc. they also dug deep into their pockets and purses to fill buckets held by Samaritans volunteers at the different events.

“Thank you Phil and Tim for all your hard work and for bringing so much fun to what must’ve been one of the most original Mayoral fund-raising events. And thank you both for providing such a brilliant platform for Samaritans to be visible. What a wonderful and well-earned result!”