13.4 C
Shropshire
Friday, October 11, 2019
Home Features

Goldstone Hall Hotel named as a winner in Good Hotel Guide Editor’s Choice Award 2020 for Gardens

By Shropshire Live

Goldstone Hall Hotel, near Market Drayton, has been named again as one of the winners of the prestigious 2020 Good Hotel Guide’s Editor’s Choice Award for Gardens.

Judges placed a focus on their ‘stunning gardens’
Judges placed a focus on their ‘stunning gardens’

The Good Hotel Guide is the U.K. leading accommodation guide with independent advice and reviews of luxury and boutique hotels, B&Bs and Inns.

The Editor’s Choice Awards highlight the top 10 hotels in selected categories. Goldstone Hall Hotel has been recognised in the gardens category as one of the best, alongside nine other prestigious hotels.

Winners are selected purely on merit, based on visits by a team of experienced inspectors and reports from trusted readers. The awards and guide and are held in high esteem amongst the industry for being one of the only truly independent guides with independent opinion.

Owner of Goldstone Hall Hotel, John Cushing, said: “We are delighted to have received an Editor’s Choice Award in the garden category for 2020 of Good Hotel Guide – the ultimate guide to the best hotels in the UK.  We are particularly pleased that the judges placed a focus on our ‘stunning gardens’ which reflect our ‘care and attention offered to guests’.

“We work tirelessly all year to provide seasonal, fresh and unusual cultivars of fruit, vegetables and herbs that you may not be able to find elsewhere. This allows us to deliver a unique and seasonally inspired daily menu, which not only delights but educates too. Our whole team works extremely hard all year and hence to be commended for ‘hands on attention to detail’ with a ‘warm and friendly ambience’ is wonderful. We aim to deliver excellence in a personable and enthusiastic manner and our mature, immaculate and plentiful gardens are testament to this.”

The gardens at Goldstone Hall Hotel were initiated by John Cushing’s mother, Helen Ward, who channelled her passion for gardening into transforming the wilderness that was. The garden is now managed by head gardener Nick Huxley and assistant gardener Danny Allman. Nick has been tending to, and managing the garden at Goldstone for over 11 years, and is particularly passionate about Goldstone’s 1 acre kitchen garden. The garden is open to guests of Goldstone whether they are staying overnight or simply in the restaurant for lunch, dinner or afternoon tea.

The garden is also open every year to the National Garden Scheme, and for the last six years has raised over £15,000 in support of the NGS charities which include cancer, nursing and caring charities.

Goldstone Hall is a country house hotel and restaurant with a magnificent garden. It is also the perfect location for wedding ceremonies, celebrations and parties for which guests can have exclusive use. The venue is also a suitable setting for business meetings and presentations throughout the week.

Shropshire Live
Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire with independent news and entertainment since 2009. Send us your news to interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095. For advertising information call Fiona on 01743 816 817.
- Advertising -

Featured Articles

Oswestry fireworks 2019 image

Oswestry Bonfire and Fireworks Display 2019

Oswestry Town Council & Oswestry Borderland Rotary present their annual Bonfire and fireworks night this November.
Read Article
Albrighton Cricket Club Fireworks and Bonfire Night

Albrighton Cricket Club Fireworks and Bonfire Night 2019

Wrap up warm and head over to Albrighton Cricket Club for their annual Fireworks and Bonfire Night this November.
Read Article

Halloween and Half Term events in Shropshire 2019

Shropshire is full of Halloween and half term fun for everyone, here are some great events and things to do across our county.
Read Article
aico building

Aico Open Day to welcome local community and employees

Aico, the Market Leader in domestic Smoke and Carbon Monoxide Alarms, will be relocating in October 2019 to a brand-new purpose-built three storey building in Oswestry.
Read Article

News

News

Police cars parked up on the Brookside estate in Telford. Photo: West Mercia Police

Police initiative offers reassurance to Brookside residents

Over 20 police officers flooded Brookside yesterday afternoon to offer reassurance to the local community.
Read Article

Emergency services take part in ‘incident’ training at Ironbridge Power Station

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service along with RAF Cosford personnel and emergency services staff are today taking part in a training exercise at the iconic Ironbridge power station site. The exercise is based on...
Read Article

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service agrees to enter formal alliance with neighbour

A working alliance between Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service and Hereford & Worcester Fire and Rescue Service has taken a step closer.
Read Article
Load more

Sport

Sport

Brandon Whistle

Telford Tigers sign Brandon Whistle for remainder of season

Telford Tigers has announced the signing of 21-year-old forward Brandon Whistle for the remainder of the 2019/20 season.
Read Article
Shrewsbury Town in the Community's Premier League Kicks sessions

Shrewsbury Town in the Community launch free sports sessions for young people

Shrewsbury Town in the Community's Premier League Kicks sessions will begin from this week across Shrewsbury, providing free sports sessions to young people
Read Article
Students from Ellesmere College's World Academy of Sport

Ellesmere College leading the field for Olympic hopefuls

A Shropshire college is leading the race in providing golden opportunities for students to become future Olympians, according to a new national guide.
Read Article
Load more

Business

- Advertising -

Business

Youngsters listen to their STEM briefing from apT at the event

apT helps youngsters develop STEM skills

A pioneering public sector planning and development consultancy has thrown its weight behind the campaign to inspire the young engineers and scientists of the future.
Read Article
Stephen Cleveley, director-in-charge of Persimmon Homes West Midlands, back right, with head of sales David Greengrass, back second right, with finalist representatives for Challenging Perceptions, Newport Girls’ Football Club and Lichfield Garrick Theatre

Telford group wins cash award in housebuilder’s £1m giveaway

A Telford group has scooped a £5,000 cash award as part of a leading housebuilder’s hugely successful charity campaign supporting under-18s.
Read Article
The Ludlow Farmshop team

Ludlow Farmshop recognised at regional Rural Business Awards

Ludlow Farmshop has been named one of the best rural businesses in the country after being recognised at the regional Rural Business Award.
Read Article
Load more

Features

Features

Judges placed a focus on their ‘stunning gardens’

Goldstone Hall Hotel named as a winner in Good Hotel Guide Editor’s Choice Award 2020 for Gardens

Goldstone Hall Hotel, near Market Drayton, has been named again as one of the winners of the prestigious 2020 Good Hotel Guide’s Editor’s Choice Award for Gardens.
Read Article
Tim King Co-organiser, Richard Dunnilll Samaritans, Phil Gillam Mayor of Shrewsbury

Shrewsbury Beatles Weekend raises thousands for local charity

Mayor of Shrewsbury Phil Gillam has just announced that his Shrewsbury Beatles Weekend in September raised more than £5,000 for his chosen charity.
Read Article
Curtis Langley, Fundraising and Marketing Officer at The Movement Centre With Warren Howell from Oswestry Rugby Club

Oswestry Rugby Club attempt to become world record holders

Oswestry Rugby Club and Oswestry based children’s charity, The Movement Centre, are joining forces to attempt a Guinness World Record for the Largest Rugby Union Lesson.
Read Article
Load more

Entertainment

- Advertising -

Entertainment

Shropshire Hills Bonfire and Fireworks 2019

Shropshire Hills Discovery Centre Bonfire and Fireworks 2019

Join Shropshire Hills Discovery Centre for their Bonfire and Fireworks Event on Saturday 26 October.
Read Article
Oswestry fireworks 2019 image

Oswestry Bonfire and Fireworks Display 2019

Oswestry Town Council & Oswestry Borderland Rotary present their annual Bonfire and fireworks night this November.
Read Article
Albrighton Cricket Club Fireworks and Bonfire Night

Albrighton Cricket Club Fireworks and Bonfire Night 2019

Wrap up warm and head over to Albrighton Cricket Club for their annual Fireworks and Bonfire Night this November.
Read Article
Load more

Taste

Taste

An Oompah band on stage at Shropshire Oktoberfest

Third Shropshire Oktoberfest deemed a success

The third Shropshire Oktoberfest in Shrewsbury has been deemed a success by its organisers, with an estimated 12,000 people attending.
Read Article
The Ludlow Farmshop team

Help Ludlow Farmshop win ‘Farm Shop large retailer of the Year’

Local Farm Shop large retailer Ludlow Farmshop has entered into the Farm Shop & Deli Awards 2020 and are looking for support from the community.
Read Article
Crystal Owen of Crystal's Cupcakes

Crystal’s Cupcakes opens in Shrewsbury

A new Cupcake shop has opened in the heart of Shrewsbury, just a couple of minutes walk from Pride Hill.
Read Article
Load more
- Advertisment -

Featured Articles

Weather

Shropshire
overcast clouds
13.4 ° C
15 °
11.7 °
76 %
6.7kmh
100 %
Fri
14 °
Sat
14 °
Sun
13 °
Mon
13 °
Tue
10 °
- Advertisment -
- Advertisment -

Latest Articles

- Advertisment -

Editor's Picks

© 2009 - 2019 Shropshire Live LLP