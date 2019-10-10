Goldstone Hall Hotel named as a winner in Good Hotel Guide Editor’s Choice Award 2020 for Gardens

Goldstone Hall Hotel, near Market Drayton, has been named again as one of the winners of the prestigious 2020 Good Hotel Guide’s Editor’s Choice Award for Gardens.

Judges placed a focus on their ‘stunning gardens’

The Good Hotel Guide is the U.K. leading accommodation guide with independent advice and reviews of luxury and boutique hotels, B&Bs and Inns.

The Editor’s Choice Awards highlight the top 10 hotels in selected categories. Goldstone Hall Hotel has been recognised in the gardens category as one of the best, alongside nine other prestigious hotels.

Winners are selected purely on merit, based on visits by a team of experienced inspectors and reports from trusted readers. The awards and guide and are held in high esteem amongst the industry for being one of the only truly independent guides with independent opinion.

Owner of Goldstone Hall Hotel, John Cushing, said: “We are delighted to have received an Editor’s Choice Award in the garden category for 2020 of Good Hotel Guide – the ultimate guide to the best hotels in the UK. We are particularly pleased that the judges placed a focus on our ‘stunning gardens’ which reflect our ‘care and attention offered to guests’.



“We work tirelessly all year to provide seasonal, fresh and unusual cultivars of fruit, vegetables and herbs that you may not be able to find elsewhere. This allows us to deliver a unique and seasonally inspired daily menu, which not only delights but educates too. Our whole team works extremely hard all year and hence to be commended for ‘hands on attention to detail’ with a ‘warm and friendly ambience’ is wonderful. We aim to deliver excellence in a personable and enthusiastic manner and our mature, immaculate and plentiful gardens are testament to this.”

The gardens at Goldstone Hall Hotel were initiated by John Cushing’s mother, Helen Ward, who channelled her passion for gardening into transforming the wilderness that was. The garden is now managed by head gardener Nick Huxley and assistant gardener Danny Allman. Nick has been tending to, and managing the garden at Goldstone for over 11 years, and is particularly passionate about Goldstone’s 1 acre kitchen garden. The garden is open to guests of Goldstone whether they are staying overnight or simply in the restaurant for lunch, dinner or afternoon tea.

The garden is also open every year to the National Garden Scheme, and for the last six years has raised over £15,000 in support of the NGS charities which include cancer, nursing and caring charities.

Goldstone Hall is a country house hotel and restaurant with a magnificent garden. It is also the perfect location for wedding ceremonies, celebrations and parties for which guests can have exclusive use. The venue is also a suitable setting for business meetings and presentations throughout the week.