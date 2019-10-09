Ethos launches £250,000 fundraising campaign

A Shropshire charity dedicated to helping people with life-changing physical disabilities enjoy independent lives has launched a £250,000 fundraising campaign.

Ethos staff and clients launching the fundraising campaign

The Ethos Group, based in Oswestry, provides adapted short-term accommodation and support, easing the transition to independent living and helping to free up hospital beds.

The group runs three properties in Oswestry which can accommodate up to 10 clients, each having their own bedroom, private access and shared communal facilities. It also helps clients find a permanent future home to suit their needs.

Formed in 1994 and formerly known as Transhouse (Oswestry) Limited, the Ethos Group has now launched the 12-month fundraising campaign aimed at raising £250,000 through a corporate sponsorship programme and other activities, to improve and enhance its properties and services.

Fae Dromgool, Ethos Group chief executive, said: “We are a registered charity and the work we do is vitally important in preparing people with life-changing physical disabilities for what’s ahead.

“We set up bespoke, tailor-made, care packages unique to each client’s particular set of circumstances and are with them on their transitional journey, helping and supporting them to find a new home which works for them, allowing them to once again live independently.

“Living in your own home and independently is something most of us take for granted but when that is taken away through physical disability it can feel isolating, and that there isn’t hope. But there is, and we’re here to help our clients achieve the highest quality of life and enable them to look after themselves as far as possible.

“All this takes money and we are inviting corporate sponsors to come forward and help us to make such a tremendous difference to so many lives. We would dearly love companies, groups and any other organisation to consider us as their charity of the year for 2020.

“We have set a target of £250,000 which would mean we could install a new hydrotherapy pool and gym, revamp facilities at our three properties in Oswestry, and create a bespoke counselling service, for the benefit of clients.

“The work the Ethos Group is doing is making a real difference to people’s lives and is helping address the problem of delayed discharges from hospital – it’s a sad fact but up to 8,500 beds are ‘blocked’ every day.

“It would help our cause greatly if we could gain support for our fundraising campaign and would love to hear from anyone who feels they can help.”