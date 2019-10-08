Reviive puts out call for piano donations

Following the success of its street piano at Shrewsbury Market Hall and requests from potential customers, recycling and resale organisation Reviive is making a renewed request to the public for donations.

Kate Gittins, facilities manager, The Market Hall, Shrewsbury, Julian Price, MD, Reviive and Maureen Roberts, pianist

Street pianos, usually located in a public space, encourage all musicians to showcase their talents while at the same time entertain passers-by. The upcycled piano in The Market Hall has been in place for over two years and a great success according to facilities manager Kate Gittins.

She said: “Played regularly our popular street piano is enjoyed by musicians, stall holders and customers alike. It has added another dimension to The Market Hall and continues to enhance our reputation as one of the most eclectic, interesting places to shop in Shrewsbury as well as being an award-winning venue. We’ve heard some super music over the past two years and long may that continue.”

Julian Price, MD at Reviive, said: “We’ve received a number of requests recently for street pianos and as result are renewing our search to fulfil that demand. As a result, the £150 collection fee normally charged will be deferred until the end of November. Street pianos are a fun and creative way for people to share music and we hope there are a few unused instruments out there that we can put to good use.”

People interested in donating a piano can contact Reviive on 01743 442642 or email julian@reviive.co.uk.