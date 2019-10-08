13.9 C
Shropshire
Tuesday, October 8, 2019
Home Features

One of Britain’s biggest straw-buildings to open for community groups and eco-weddings

By Shropshire Live

One of the biggest volunteer-built organic straw-buildings in Britain, which is located in Shropshire, is ready to throw open its doors for the first time for youth groups such as Scouts, Guides, care groups as well as weddings.

Fordhall Farm Bunkhouse
Fordhall Farm Bunkhouse

The Bunkhouse at Fordhall Farm, England’s first-ever community-owned farm supported by the likes of Alan Titchmarsh and Sting, is made simply of straw, wood, sheep’s wool, car tyres, clay and lime.

However, there was nothing simple about the construction of this unique and stunning green-friendly venue, with 50 volunteers putting in at least 1,000 hours to complete the structure. There were no cranes insight as builders used more traditional building techniques involving ropes and pulleys to construct this incredible piece of architecture.

Official Launch

The Bunkhouse will officially be launched on October 12 at the Shropshire-based farm by architectural designer and television presenter Charlie Luxton who writes and specialises in sustainable architecture.

The structure contains 758 straw bales into the walls which are naturally insulating, keeping the building cool in summer and warm in winter; 138 recycled tyres in its foundations, 13 solar panels on the roof, 20,000 cedar shingles to cover the roof painted with natural tree water-repeller pine tar, and 26 larch trees which would otherwise have been wasted from the timber industry.

Superb Addition

Charlotte Hollins, manager at Fordhall Farm said: “The Bunkhouse is a superb addition to Fordhall Farm, and it completely fits in with our totally organic ethos.

“So many of the materials used for the building would have ended up as waste or landfill, but now they are given a long-lasting purpose. Plus the others, such as the straw and lime have resulted in us storing and locking carbon into building, thereby helping to drastically reduce our carbon footprint.”

As Fordhall Farm continues to diversify, The Bunkhouse offers the perfect platforms for things like green weddings, wellbeing retreats, immersive organic experiences as well as being a base for the community groups who are hosted at the farm.

“There are two groups that are permanently based at the farm, the Youth Project and the Care Farm,” said Charlotte.

“The Youth Project is a scheme which gives young people who are struggling within a
mainstream school setting to learn more hands-on practical skills, such as working with wood and helping with the day-to-day maintenance on the farm.

“The Care Farm is a group supporting adults with learning difficulties. They get involved in all aspects of our community garden such as growing and harvesting food for the on-site café, composting and even growing some cut flowers.

“The portacabins that had accommodated these groups for many years were draughty, cold and cramped. The bunkhouse was built to provide more spacious and suitable accommodation for these groups, as well as our residential volunteers, whilst also giving them room to grow in the future.”

Educational Link

There is also a strong educational link with The Bunkhouse as the building will be used to provide accommodation for children and young people to stay overnight on the farm and learn all about the way that the farm is managed, providing healthy, sustainable food in harmony with nature. Fordhall Farm is promoting The Bunkhouse to schools, Guides, Scouts and other uniformed groups, so that the next generation can immerse themselves in farm life.

The Bunkhouse was built thanks in part to a successful crowdfunding campaign which raised £56,500 towards the construction and a further £450,000 from grant-giving trusts and other funding organisations, including Power to Change, the National Lottery’s Our Bright Future fund, and the Jean Jackson Charitable Trust.

Shropshire Live
Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire with independent news and entertainment since 2009. Send us your news to interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095. For advertising information call Fiona on 01743 816 817.
- Advertising -

Featured Articles

Oswestry fireworks 2019 image

Oswestry Bonfire and Fireworks Display 2019

Oswestry Town Council & Oswestry Borderland Rotary present their annual Bonfire and fireworks night this November.
Read Article
Albrighton Cricket Club Fireworks and Bonfire Night

Albrighton Cricket Club Fireworks and Bonfire Night 2019

Wrap up warm and head over to Albrighton Cricket Club for their annual Firework and Bonfire Night this November.
Read Article

Halloween and Half Term events in Shropshire 2019

Shropshire is full of Halloween and half term fun for everyone, here are some great events and things to do across our county.
Read Article
aico building

Aico Open Day to welcome local community and employees

Aico, the Market Leader in domestic Smoke and Carbon Monoxide Alarms, will be relocating in October 2019 to a brand-new purpose-built three storey building in Oswestry.
Read Article

News

News

Pictured outside the Birthplace of Charles Darwin are Mike Marchant co-ordinator and curator for The Darwin and Louis-James Davis of VST Enterprises Ltd who has stepped in to save the historical birthplace

Shrewsbury birthplace of Charles Darwin secured by cyber tech entrepreneur

A cyber tech security entrepreneur and philanthropist has stepped in to save the historical birthplace and childhood home of Charles Darwin in Shrewsbury.
Read Article

Sunday footfall increase for Shrewsbury traders

New figures show that more people are now visiting Shrewsbury on a Sunday according to the latest footfall reports.
Read Article
Pictured with one of the new life-saving ultrasound machines are Andy, Louisa and Madge Boyle with Dr Ashley Miller and Richard Lawn

League of Friends donation helps to buy life-saving ultrasound machines

﻿The League of Friends of the Royal Shrewsbury Hospital has donated nearly £150,000 towards three new life-saving ultrasound machines for critically ill patients.
Read Article
Load more

Sport

Sport

Match Preview: Shrewsbury Town V Newcastle United U21

Shrewsbury Town prepare for their second fixture of this season’s EFL Trophy campaign as they take on Newcastle United’s U21 side.
Read Article
Helen Fowler, Alison Grove (Capt.) Imogen Huxley and Laura Morris Bridgnorth G.C. Ladies Scratch League Winners (Anne Jarvis Trophy) 2019

Bridgnorth Golf Club Ladies win Prestigious County Scratch League

Bridgnorth Golf Club Ladies won the county scratch league in 2018 so were keen to retain the Anne Jarvis Trophy for a second year running.
Read Article
The On Shrewsbury Half Marathon 2019 Prize Giving Ceremony

Tom Roberts & Jackie Skinner win On Shrewsbury Half Marathon 2019

The streets of Shrewsbury were filled yesterday, Sunday 6th October 2019, as runners and spectators gathered for On Shrewsbury Half Marathon.
Read Article
Load more

Business

- Advertising -

Business

Lanyon Bowdler employment team secures standings in national guide

The employment team at Shropshire law firm Lanyon Bowdler is now ranked as one of the highest in the area in the respected Legal 500 national guide.
Read Article
Contracts Manager Ian Carswell, biT Group’s David Tomlinson, Headteacher Nicola Moody and Site Manager Brian Lewis

Second school contract for Morris Property

Shropshire construction company Morris Property has started work on a £900,000 extension to provide improved facilities at Newport Church of England Junior School.
Read Article
Rachel Storey – client manager in the corporate department at Dyke Yaxley Chartered Accountants in Shrewsbury

Shropshire accountancy firm expand its growing team

A Shropshire accountancy firm is continuing to grow its expert team with the appointment of a new client manager.
Read Article
Load more

Features

Features

Kate Gittins, facilities manager, The Market Hall, Shrewsbury, Julian Price, MD, Reviive and Maureen Roberts, pianist

Reviive puts out call for piano donations

Following the success of its street piano at Shrewsbury Market Hall and requests from potential customers Reviive is making a renewed request for donations.
Read Article
Phil Allsobrook, site manager at Parker’s Place

Ironbridge history echoed in new development

A pioneering Shropshire inventor, dubbed “the Edison of Europe”, is the inspiration behind a new housing development in Ironbridge.
Read Article
Fordhall Farm Bunkhouse

One of Britain’s biggest straw-buildings to open for community groups and eco-weddings

One of the biggest volunteer-built organic straw-buildings in Britain, which is located in Shropshire, is ready to throw open its doors for the first time for youth groups such as Scouts, Guides, care groups as well as weddings.
Read Article
Load more

Entertainment

- Advertising -

Entertainment

Oswestry fireworks 2019 image

Oswestry Bonfire and Fireworks Display 2019

Oswestry Town Council & Oswestry Borderland Rotary present their annual Bonfire and fireworks night this November.
Read Article
Albrighton Cricket Club Fireworks and Bonfire Night

Albrighton Cricket Club Fireworks and Bonfire Night 2019

Wrap up warm and head over to Albrighton Cricket Club for their annual Firework and Bonfire Night this November.
Read Article
Piotr Szkopiak

Wellington Orbit Cinema to welcome Polish film director

Telford’s newest Cinema will be holding a very special screening this October which will feature a live question and answer session with the film’s Director.
Read Article
Load more

Taste

Taste

An Oompah band on stage at Shropshire Oktoberfest

Third Shropshire Oktoberfest deemed a success

The third Shropshire Oktoberfest in Shrewsbury has been deemed a success by its organisers, with an estimated 12,000 people attending.
Read Article
The Ludlow Farmshop team

Help Ludlow Farmshop win ‘Farm Shop large retailer of the Year’

Local Farm Shop large retailer Ludlow Farmshop has entered into the Farm Shop & Deli Awards 2020 and are looking for support from the community.
Read Article
Crystal Owen of Crystal's Cupcakes

Crystal’s Cupcakes opens in Shrewsbury

A new Cupcake shop has opened in the heart of Shrewsbury, just a couple of minutes walk from Pride Hill.
Read Article
Load more
- Advertisment -

Featured Articles

Weather

Shropshire
shower rain
13.9 ° C
15.6 °
12 °
81 %
8.2kmh
75 %
Tue
15 °
Wed
12 °
Thu
13 °
Fri
14 °
Sat
13 °
- Advertisment -
- Advertisment -

Latest Articles

- Advertisment -

Editor's Picks

© 2009 - 2019 Shropshire Live LLP