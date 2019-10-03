12 C
Shropshire
Thursday, October 3, 2019
Home Features

RAF Museum Cosford restores WWII plane to former glory

By Shropshire Live

A Second World War Westland Lysander III (S.D.), the only surviving Special Duties variant of its type has been restored to its former glory at the Royal Air Force Museum Cosford.

The restored Westland Lysander III (S.D.). Photo: ©Trustees of the Royal Air Force Museum
The restored Westland Lysander III (S.D.). Photo: ©Trustees of the Royal Air Force Museum

The aircraft has undergone conservation work including a new fabric outer skin and complete repaint in the Museum’s Michael Beetham Conservation Centre.  Formerly displayed at the Museum’s London site in No 225 Squadron markings, the Lysander is now painted in No 161 Squadron Special Ops colour scheme, reflecting its service towards the end of the war in non-operational special transport services.

Following the Lysander’s arrival at Cosford in November 2016, the aircraft underwent an in-depth inspection and condition assessment followed by a few minor structural repairs.  The airframe’s damaged fabric covering was replaced while a team of volunteers cleaned and lubricated mechanical systems back to a functional state.

The aircraft’s biggest transformation comes from the recovering of its airframe in a traditional Irish linen fabric, hand-sewn by the Museum’s Surface Finish Technician and then strengthened using original doping techniques.

RAF Museum, Surface Finish Technician Clive Roberts said:

“Thousands of stiches were made attaching the linen to the fuselage, wings and tailplane followed by six coats of doping, a UV microwave protection layer, primer and then finally painted in its 161 Squadron Special Ops colour scheme.   It’s a slow process but essential to preserving the aircraft for as long as possible.  We sought the help of a Lysander expert based in Switzerland, who provided us with original photographs and technical drawings to help with the paint scheme. One of the photos shows that during R9125’s service with 161 Squadron the cooling gills were incorrectly fitted so the camouflage no longer lined up.  Since this has been documented we will change ours to match that.”

The Museum’s example, serial number R9125 first became operational with No 225 Squadron in 1940 as a coastal patrol and photo reconnaissance aircraft, based along the south coast of England.  It took on the Special Duties role with No 161 Squadron in 1944 and was operational for a further two years until they became obsolete from the RAF in 1946. 

The Lysander was originally designed for Army Co-operation duties including artillery spotting and reconnaissance.  However, its lasting fame is not in this role, but as a Special Duties aircraft ferrying Allied agents in and out of enemy occupied Europe.  Despite some notable successes, the Army Co-operation units suffered extremely high casualties – over 170 Lysanders were sent to France in 1939 and only 50 came back.  Following their withdrawal from France, Lysanders patrolled the coastal areas of south and east England as an anti-invasion reconnaissance measure and later, began air-sea rescue duties in the Channel and North Sea.

Visitors to the RAF Museum Cosford will get the first glimpse of the aircraft during the annual Conservation Centre Open Week in November, before it’s transported in the new year to the Museum’s London site for public display.

RAF Museum Conservation Centre Manager, Darren Priday said:

“It’s been a real privilege to work on such a beautiful aircraft.  The reason she came to the Conservation Centre at RAF Museum Cosford was because the Irish Linen was deteriorating and needed to be replaced; this was not the original Second World War covering.  Apart from this work our main aim was to conserve as much of the original aircraft as possible; the majority of the aircraft has had little work done to her apart from a clean and an application of a museum standard wax to help protect any bare metal areas. 

“We have a few tasks still outstanding as we are looking at fitting a long-range fuel tank and a ladder as this would have been standard fit in her Special Ops role.  The fresh paint scheme has given her a new lease of life and she is going to look great when she goes back on public display.  The aircraft will return to our London site in 2020 but anyone who would like to view the aircraft will have the chance at our Open Week in November.”

Conservation Centre Open Week

From 11-16 November visitors can get up close to the current conservation projects undertaken by the team of Technicians, Apprentices and Volunteers at Cosford during the annual Conservation Centre Open Week. 

In addition to the Lysander, visitors will also be able to view the continuing progress on the Handley Page Hampden, Vickers Wellington, Range Safety Launch, Messerschmitt Me 410, Dornier Do 17 and the LVG C.VI and speak with the teams who carry out this vital work.

The Conservation Centre will open from 10.15am to 1.00pm each day and admission is £5.00 per person (children under 16 are free and must be accompanied by an adult).  The Museum’s display hangars will open from 10.00am until 4.00pm and entry to the Museum is free of charge. 

Shropshire Live
Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire with independent news and entertainment since 2009. Send us your news to interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095. For advertising information call Fiona on 01743 816 817.
- Advertising -

Featured Articles

Halloween and Half Term events in Shropshire 2019

Shropshire is full of Halloween and half term fun for everyone, here are some great events and things to do across our county.
Read Article

Shropshire Oktoberfest returns to Shrewsbury

The huge beer tent for Shropshire Oktoberfest is due to return to Shrewsbury’s Quarry Park on the 4 and 5 October 2019.
Read Article
aico building

Aico Open Day to welcome local community and employees

Aico, the Market Leader in domestic Smoke and Carbon Monoxide Alarms, will be relocating in October 2019 to a brand-new purpose-built three storey building in Oswestry.
Read Article

News

News

Witness appeal following report of rape near Lilleshall Monument

Police are appealing for witnesses after a report of a rape near to Lilleshall Monument in Lilleshall last month.
Read Article
The entrance to the Emergency Department at the Princess Royal Hospital in Telford

Health secretary backs Future Fit plans

The decision to change the way the area's hospital services are delivered has been backed by the Secretary of State for Health and Social Care.
Read Article
The new Wellington walking map is available from outlets around the town and online

New Wellington walking map launched

A new map which encourages people to explore the ‘wonderful’ countryside around Wellington has been launched.
Read Article
Load more

Sport

Sport

Local school children enjoyed their day at The Shrewsbury Club where they heard from Richard Joyner, left, the tournament director for the LTA of the Budgen Motors ITF World Tour M25 Shrewsbury tournament, Brazilian professional tennis player Bernardo Azevedo Pereira E Oliveira, centre, and, right, Simon Haddleton, the director of tennis at The Shrewsbury Club

Budgen Motors schools tennis day proves a hit at The Shrewsbury Club

Children from five local schools enjoyed visiting The Shrewsbury Club during the Budgen Motors ITF World Tour M25 Shrewsbury tournament.
Read Article
The final team included Dani Hoof, Kev Cole, Andy Richardson, Nick Collins, Ash Williams, Johnathan Robertson, Anthony Sutton, Team Captain: Steve Faulkner, Rob Butler, Gary Wallace, Phil Harris and Tim Holdcroft

Lilleshall Hall Golf Club win Handicap League Final

Lilleshall Hall Golf Club has won the final of this year’s Shropshire and Hereford Golf Union’s Handicap League.
Read Article

Former Shrewsbury Town striker happy to be back in the ‘mad house’

Former Shrewsbury Town striker Dean Edwards has told Shropshire Live he is happy to be back in the ‘mad house’ after returning to football management.
Read Article
Load more

Business

- Advertising -

Business

Shrewsbury legal firm Aaron & Partners is celebrating another year of impressive rankings in The Legal 500

Aaron & Partners celebrates impressive rankings in The Legal 500

Shrewsbury legal firm Aaron & Partners is celebrating another year of impressive rankings in The Legal 500 – a comprehensive guide to the top professionals working in the UK’s legal market.
Read Article
Liz Lowe of Morris Property and Toby Shaw of Towler Shaw Roberts

Come rain or shine, Centurion Park commands attention with businesses

The £3.5m redevelopment of a Shropshire industrial park has seen 70 per cent of its new units already reserved or placed under offer.
Read Article
Scarlett and Jaymie are based at the Welsh Bridge office in Shrewsbury

Apprenticeship Success at Hatchers Solicitors

Hatchers Solicitors LLP have announced that Scarlett Richards has successfully completed her Apprenticeship with the firm, and has been offered a permanent role.
Read Article
Load more

Features

Features

Last year's Shropshire Young Thinkers' Final

Darwin design challenge launched for Shropshire’s youth

Shropshire’s creative young people have been challenged to let their imaginations run free and design a striking emblem to celebrate Charles Darwin.
Read Article
The restored Westland Lysander III (S.D.). Photo: ©Trustees of the Royal Air Force Museum

RAF Museum Cosford restores WWII plane to former glory

A WWII Westland Lysander III (S.D.), the only surviving Special Duties variant of its type has been restored to its former glory at the RAF Museum Cosford.
Read Article
The Blue Sky Foundation was set up in memory of Steve Newman, pictured with his wife Susan

Blue Sky Foundation will raise money to help Leukaemia patients

A foundation set up in memory of a much-loved husband and father will raise money to help patients undergoing treatment for Leukaemia at the Royal Shrewsbury Hospital.
Read Article
Load more

Entertainment

- Advertising -

Entertainment

Piotr Szkopiak

Wellington Orbit Cinema to welcome Polish film director

Telford’s newest Cinema will be holding a very special screening this October which will feature a live question and answer session with the film’s Director.
Read Article

Halloween and Half Term events in Shropshire 2019

Shropshire is full of Halloween and half term fun for everyone, here are some great events and things to do across our county.
Read Article
Jump in Shrewsbury

Never fear – Jump In, Shrewsbury have Halloween covered!

A HOST of Spooktacular fun is lined up this half term for visitors to Jump In Trampoline Park in Shrewsbury.
Read Article
Load more

Taste

Taste

The Ludlow Farmshop team

Help Ludlow Farmshop win ‘Farm Shop large retailer of the Year’

Local Farm Shop large retailer Ludlow Farmshop has entered into the Farm Shop & Deli Awards 2020 and are looking for support from the community.
Read Article
Crystal Owen of Crystal's Cupcakes

Crystal’s Cupcakes opens in Shrewsbury

A new Cupcake shop has opened in the heart of Shrewsbury, just a couple of minutes walk from Pride Hill.
Read Article
Restaurant 1840 in Telford. Photo: Google Street View

Telford’s Restaurant 1840 wins Community On-going Care Prize

Restaurant 1840 based in Telford has achieved the Community On-going Care Commendation in the 2019 Small Business Big Heart Awards.
Read Article
Load more
- Advertisment -

Featured Articles

Weather

Shropshire
broken clouds
12 ° C
13.3 °
10.6 °
71 %
6.2kmh
75 %
Thu
12 °
Fri
12 °
Sat
11 °
Sun
12 °
Mon
11 °
- Advertisment -
- Advertisment -

Latest Articles

- Advertisment -

Editor's Picks

© 2009 - 2019 Shropshire Live LLP