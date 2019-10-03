Darwin design challenge launched for Shropshire’s youth

Shropshire’s creative young people have been challenged to let their imaginations run free and design a striking emblem to celebrate Charles Darwin.

Last year’s Shropshire Young Thinkers’ Final

The winning design will feature on specially created flags for Charles Darwin’s birthday celebrations in February 2020 in Shrewsbury, the town where the great naturalist was born.

Darwin’s 2020 Vision is the theme of this year’s Shropshire Young Thinkers’ Competition organised by Morris & Company with University Centre Shrewsbury (UCS) for children aged seven to 12.

It is the third time the competition has been run to celebrate Shrewsbury’s links to Darwin and its success continues to grow. Last year’s letters to Darwin theme attracted nearly 500 entries.

This time organisers are inviting memorable designs with the theme open to interpretation. The Shropshire Young Thinkers’ Competition 2020 guest judge is celebrated Shropshire artist Linda Edwards, a professional painter and illustrator for over 25 years with a passion for life in Shrewsbury.

Linda Edwards, said: “Shrewsbury is very connected to nature. Darwin lived here as a boy, wandering around the fields, looking at tiny animals and insects. Designs don’t have to be slick or polished. I’m looking for something with spirit that comes from the heart. Don’t worry about technique – just have a go!”

Twenty finalists’ designs will be shown in a special exhibition at the Shrewsbury Art Gallery & Museum. The overall winner’s design will feature on flags flying over University Centre Shrewsbury and Morris & Company and will be displayed as wall art and on T-shirts.

The winner will also receive a trophy and be treated to a family VIP cinema experience.

In a call out to entrants, Anna Sutton, Provost of University Centre Shrewsbury, said: “The great man is your product and Shrewsbury is the place. We are very much looking forward to seeing how you visually interpret Charles Darwin and will proudly display the winning submission in and above our building. Best of luck to all.”

Robin Morris, Charmain of Morris & Company said: “Our third Young Thinkers’ Competition rounds off a special year-long celebration of our company’s 150th anniversary in Shropshire. It is a great way to highlight the imagination and talents of young people and we’re looking forward to seeing some amazing designs.

To download the competition entry pack and design template visit https://www.morrisandco.com/youngthinkers the closing date is 20 December 2019.