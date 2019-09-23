15 C
Shropshire
Monday, September 23, 2019
Home Features

Blue Sky Foundation will raise money to help Leukaemia patients

By Shropshire Live

A foundation set up in memory of a much-loved husband and father will raise money to help patients undergoing treatment for Leukaemia at the Royal Shrewsbury Hospital (RSH).

The Blue Sky Foundation was set up in memory of Steve Newman, pictured with his wife Susan
The Blue Sky Foundation was set up in memory of Steve Newman, pictured with his wife Susan

The Blue Sky Foundation was set up in memory of Steve Newman, from Shrewsbury, who sadly died in November 2017 at the age of 50 after being diagnosed with Acute Myeloid Leukaemia (AML) in August 2016.

The Foundation was created to represent the optimism, positive attitude and hopefulness that Steve displayed, in the hope of one day finding a cure for Leukaemia.

His family said they wanted to raise money for RSH so “more people can be treated with the same fantastic care that Steve received”. Money raised will go to the Oncology and Haematology departments at RSH.

Steve’s wife Susan said: “Steve was a wonderful husband and a loving father and stepfather to Myles, Olivia and Elliot. He never once faltered in his pure determination to conquer this cruel disease, and resume normal life again.

“Receiving treatment at the Royal Shrewsbury Hospital and a bone marrow transplant at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Birmingham, consultants and nursing staff alike soon began to recognise the unique bravery and relentless positivity Steve showed throughout his intense treatment. Even in his darkest of days, he would be on top of his game.

“Our aim now is to help fund a new treatment room in Steve’s name so that more people can be treated with the same fantastic care that Steve received whilst fighting his valiant battle.

“Steve was a thoughtful and kind man with a sense of humour and a very forward thinking attitude to resolving any given situation. Through our fundraising we will honour his name by our continuous efforts to fulfil his legacy in finding a cure.”

Anyone wishing to support the fundraising effort can do so by visiting www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/bluesky

Sally Hodson, Operations Manager for Oncology and Haematology at The Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust (SaTH), which runs RSH, said: “This is a wonderful gesture from Steve’s family and friends and we would like to thank them and the Blue Sky Foundation for thinking of us.”

Shropshire Live
Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire with independent news and entertainment since 2009. Send us your news to interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095. For advertising information call Fiona on 01743 816 817.
- Advertising -

Featured Articles

Shropshire Oktoberfest returns to Shrewsbury

The huge beer tent for Shropshire Oktoberfest is due to return to Shrewsbury’s Quarry Park on the 4 and 5 October 2019.
Read Article
aico building

Aico Open Day to welcome local community and employees

Aico, the Market Leader in domestic Smoke and Carbon Monoxide Alarms, will be relocating in October 2019 to a brand-new purpose-built three storey building in Oswestry.
Read Article

News

News

The road was closed following the collision. Photo: @WenlockCops

Casualty trapped after a car ends up down embankment in Farley

One person became trapped in a car after the vehicle left the road and ended up down an embankment in Farley.
Read Article

Body found in search for missing Morda woman Maria Duncan

Police searching for missing Morda woman Maria Duncan say a body has been found during a search for her.
Read Article
Mayor Anthony Lowe on ‘Happy to Chat’ bench outside Wellington Town Council

Happy to chat benches appear in Wellington

Public seats which encourage people to be more sociable have appeared in Wellington town centre.
Read Article
Load more

Sport

Sport

Hagley Car Club secretary Graeme Manton in action with the Fisher Fury that he shares with daughter Becky Manton

Loton Park Hill Climb to host final rounds of British and Midland Hill Climb Championships

Loton Park Hill Climb near Shrewsbury hosts the final rounds of both the British and Midland Hill Climb Championships this coming weekend.
Read Article
The Telford College male first team, in their official Wolves kit

Telford College sports students sign for the Wolves

Sports students from Telford College will be taking on football teams from some of the biggest names in the land this season, thanks to a partnership with Wolverhampton Wanderers FC.
Read Article
All smiles on the SUP boards

Paddleboarding boost for Chelmarsh Sailing Club

Chelmarsh Sailing Club is celebrating something of an unexpected boost this summer after seeing Stand Up Paddleboarding soar at the club.
Read Article
Load more

Business

- Advertising -

Business

Carl Harris is the latest face to join the Henshalls team in Newport

Carl joins the Henshalls team

A Shropshire insurance broker has welcomed a new face to the team who has over 40 years of industry experience.
Read Article
Richard Lloyd and Jeremy Case

﻿Oswestry Solicitor recognised for services by Law Society announces retirement

An Oswestry solicitor, who received a letter of recognition from the Law Society in July for his services to the profession and the public, has announced he will retire at the end of September.
Read Article
Jon Gidney, second right, the marketing manager at The Shrewsbury Club, with members of the Budgen Motors team, from left, Jessica Mason, Sam Owen, the sales director, and Georgia Evans as they look ahead to the Budgen Motors World Tour M25 Shrewsbury tournament

Budgen Motors remains the driving force behind Shrewsbury professional tennis tournament

A Shropshire car dealership remains the driving force behind the continued success of professional tennis tournaments in Shrewsbury.
Read Article
Load more

Features

Features

The Blue Sky Foundation was set up in memory of Steve Newman, pictured with his wife Susan

Blue Sky Foundation will raise money to help Leukaemia patients

A foundation set up in memory of a much-loved husband and father will raise money to help patients undergoing treatment for Leukaemia at the Royal Shrewsbury Hospital.
Read Article
Jill at work in her studio

Shropshire glass artist celebrates reaching award finals

A Shropshire artist is celebrating after reaching the regional finals of the Rural Business Awards.
Read Article

Project aimed at helping Shropshire Children in Care Launched by Shrewsbury Town in the Community

Shrewsbury Town in the Community has teamed up with Children in Need for a new project for Shropshire children in care.
Read Article
Load more

Entertainment

- Advertising -

Entertainment

Cast members of the Round And Round The Garden. Photo: Shaun Culliss Photography

SDC’s production of Round And Round The Garden will mark Alan Ayckbourn double milestone

Early bird tickets are now on sale for Shropshire Drama Company’s forthcoming production of Alan Ayckbourn’s comedy Round And Round The Garden at Theatre Severn.
Read Article
Alex (Wellington Orbit Volunteer) with Councillor Rae Evans and a rather special prop from the Wizard of Oz film!

Wizard of Oz hits 80 years old and returns to the big screen in Wellington this weekend

A Wellington Cinema, which opened in late June is taking part in their first Telford Film Festival, later this month.
Read Article
John Lennon with his fellow Beatles as global fame beckoned. Photo: Terrence Spencer

Lennon film director in Shropshire for Shrewsbury Beatles Weekend

A top film director will be in Shropshire this weekend to talk about one of the world’s most influential songwriters.
Read Article
Load more

Taste

Taste

Shropshire Oktoberfest

Reusable beer cups to be launched at Shropshire Oktoberfest

Over 150 different real ales are to be served up in reusable beer cups at Shropshire Oktoberfest which takes place on October 4 and 5.
Read Article
James Sherwin is the founder and owner of Wild Shropshire Restaurant, located at Tern Hill Farmhouse in North Shropshire

Double win for Wild Shropshire Restaurant at The Restaurant Awards 2019 Midlands Edition

Wild Shropshire Restaurant, Tern Hill, has been picked as a winner in two categories in the inaugural Restaurant Awards 2019 Midlands Edition.
Read Article
Salopian Brewery are celebrating their award win

International Beer Challenge success for Salopian Brewery

Salopian Brewery is celebrating following success at the 2019 International Beer Challenge.
Read Article
Load more
- Advertisment -

Featured Articles

Weather

Shropshire
shower rain
15 ° C
15.6 °
14.4 °
93 %
5.1kmh
75 %
Mon
15 °
Tue
18 °
Wed
18 °
Thu
16 °
Fri
13 °
- Advertisment -
- Advertisment -

Latest Articles

- Advertisment -

Editor's Picks

© 2009 - 2019 Shropshire Live LLP