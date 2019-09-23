Blue Sky Foundation will raise money to help Leukaemia patients

A foundation set up in memory of a much-loved husband and father will raise money to help patients undergoing treatment for Leukaemia at the Royal Shrewsbury Hospital (RSH).

The Blue Sky Foundation was set up in memory of Steve Newman, pictured with his wife Susan

The Blue Sky Foundation was set up in memory of Steve Newman, from Shrewsbury, who sadly died in November 2017 at the age of 50 after being diagnosed with Acute Myeloid Leukaemia (AML) in August 2016.

The Foundation was created to represent the optimism, positive attitude and hopefulness that Steve displayed, in the hope of one day finding a cure for Leukaemia.

His family said they wanted to raise money for RSH so “more people can be treated with the same fantastic care that Steve received”. Money raised will go to the Oncology and Haematology departments at RSH.

Steve’s wife Susan said: “Steve was a wonderful husband and a loving father and stepfather to Myles, Olivia and Elliot. He never once faltered in his pure determination to conquer this cruel disease, and resume normal life again.

“Receiving treatment at the Royal Shrewsbury Hospital and a bone marrow transplant at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Birmingham, consultants and nursing staff alike soon began to recognise the unique bravery and relentless positivity Steve showed throughout his intense treatment. Even in his darkest of days, he would be on top of his game.

“Our aim now is to help fund a new treatment room in Steve’s name so that more people can be treated with the same fantastic care that Steve received whilst fighting his valiant battle.

“Steve was a thoughtful and kind man with a sense of humour and a very forward thinking attitude to resolving any given situation. Through our fundraising we will honour his name by our continuous efforts to fulfil his legacy in finding a cure.”

Anyone wishing to support the fundraising effort can do so by visiting www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/bluesky

Sally Hodson, Operations Manager for Oncology and Haematology at The Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust (SaTH), which runs RSH, said: “This is a wonderful gesture from Steve’s family and friends and we would like to thank them and the Blue Sky Foundation for thinking of us.”