15.5 C
Shropshire
Thursday, September 12, 2019
Home Features

Shropshire nurse to take part in fundraising skydive for patients

By Shropshire Live

A Nurse representing the Trust that runs Shropshire’s two acute hospitals is to take part in a tandem skydive to raise money for the care of patients at the end of their lives.

Debbie Snooke (End of Life Care Specialist Nurse) alongside Jules Lewis (End of Life Care Facilitator)
Debbie Snooke (End of Life Care Specialist Nurse) alongside Jules Lewis (End of Life Care Facilitator)

Debbie Snooke, an End of Life Care Specialist Nurse at The Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust (SaTH), which runs the Royal Shrewsbury Hospital (RSH) and The Princess Royal Hospital (PRH) in Telford, will parachute from a height of 10,000 feet on Saturday 19 October, with all money raised going to SaTH Charity’s Swan Fund.

The money raised will be used to further improve the facilities available for patients receiving end of life care, and to allow the End of Life Care Team to provide additional comfort resources for the loved ones of our patients. To support Debbie, you can donate by visiting here.

Debbie said: “A skydive has been on my bucket list for years, and what better reason to do it than raising money for the Swan Fund?

“My family and friends think I’m crazy for throwing myself out of an aircraft, but I’m so very excited about taking on this challenge.”

The Swan Fund has raised over £35,000 since it was set up in 2015, allowing SaTH to open 22 Swan Rooms. Swan Rooms enable families to spend time with their loved ones in a homely and relaxed environment, instead of in the medical surroundings of an acute clinical ward.

Money from the fund has also been used to purchase the XCcube system, which allows the dignified transportation of a deceased person to the Swan Bereavement Suite; vouchers for relatives; coping with grief leaflets; Swan Bags and contents for unexpected deaths.

The fund is also supported by The League of Friends of the RSH and the Friends of PRH through Swan Memory Boxes, which can be used by relatives and loved ones to keep special items.

The End of Life Care Team was recently awarded the Dundas Medal, a national award that recognises excellence in palliative care provision.

Shropshire Live
Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire with independent news and entertainment since 2009. Send us your news to interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095. For advertising information call Fiona on 01743 816 817.
- Advertising -

Featured Articles

Shropshire Oktoberfest returns to Shrewsbury

The huge beer tent for Shropshire Oktoberfest is due to return to Shrewsbury’s Quarry Park on the 4 and 5 October 2019.
Read Article
4 ladies with Fizz

Proms & Prosecco in the Park at Chetwynd Deer Park returns this September

Proms & Prosecco in the Park at Chetwynd Deer Park returns for its third year on 14th September, with a fabulous combination of music, food and fizz for all the family to enjoy!
Read Article
aico building

Aico Open Day to welcome local community and employees

Aico, the Market Leader in domestic Smoke and Carbon Monoxide Alarms, will be relocating in October 2019 to a brand-new purpose-built three storey building in Oswestry.
Read Article

News

News

Extra trains for Shropshire commuters as part of £3.5bn Midlands rail plan

The number of train services from Shrewsbury, Wellington and Telford to Birmingham could increase, and an hourly service to London introduced as part of a £3.5 billion plan to revolutionise the Midlands rail network.
Read Article

Warning issued to van owners following spate of tool thefts

Van drivers are being urged to remove tools from their work vehicles following a spate of thefts.
Read Article

Two injured following collision involving bus on A49 at Dorrington

Two schoolgirls were injured following a collision involving a bus on the A49 in Dorrington on Wednesday afternoon.
Read Article
Load more

Sport

Sport

Broseley’s Pat Clarke was named as Shropshire’s volunteer of the year in 2018 before also being selected as a regional winner. Pat, second left, received her county prize at Tennis Shropshire’s presentation dinner, from, left, Jilly Broadbent, the Tennis Shropshire president, Shrewsbury Town FC chief executive Brian Caldwell and Adam Wharf, the director of performance tennis at The Shrewsbury Club

Shropshire nominations invited for LTA Awards

Nominations are now being invited to recognise the outstanding contribution of individuals, clubs and venues in Shropshire, as part of the annual Lawn Tennis Association Awards.
Read Article

Former Shrewsbury Town striker urges Sam Ricketts not to panic

Former Shrewsbury Town striker Dean Edwards tells Shropshire Live that Sam Ricketts must not panic in the search for more goals, as he backs new recruits to shine.
Read Article
The Shrewsbury Club regularly hosts top international tennis tournaments for both men and women

Professional tennis returns to Shrewsbury this month with $25,000 men’s tournament

Professional tennis makes a popular return to Shropshire this month as The Shrewsbury Club hosts the Budgen Motors World Tour M25 Shrewsbury tournament.
Read Article
Load more

Business

- Advertising -

Business

Keith McKinney, new Partner in the firm’s PEER department, Nick Clarke, Aaron & Partners’ Senior Partner, Senior Associates Ben Mason and Bryony Cook, Associate Solicitor Paul Hennity, and Senior Associate Chris Mitchell

Key promotions announced at Aaron & Partners

Legal practice Aaron & Partners has announced five key promotions across its two offices as it continues to grow across Shropshire and Cheshire.
Read Article
Niamh Kelly of the HR Dept Shropshire

Free workshop will help companies get to grips with HR essentials

A free HR workshop is being staged in Oswestry to make sure small companies are fully up to speed with changes to employment law.
Read Article
The magnificent seven at PBS Creative - Peter Barfield, Ben James, Harry Bellerson, Jordan Taylor, Jack O'Connor, Ben Simpson, Adam Smith

The Magnificent Seven for Shropshire software company

A Shropshire software and website development company, which is celebrating its seventh year of business, has just taken on its seventh employee, with two new members joining this month.
Read Article
Load more

Features

Features

One of the many photos on display at the exhibition. Photo: Dave Bagnall

Ironbridge towers seen through the lens at photography exhibition

As time ticks away before the iconic Ironbridge cooling towers are demolished, an exhibition showing pictures of the landmark through the years will be on display during the Festival of Imagination.
Read Article
Locomotive Standard 4 No. 75069, which was damaged back in July and has now been repaired. Photo: CG Wright

Locomotive repaired and back in action for Steam Gala

A newly-restored steam locomotive which was damaged when a tree fell across the line at the Severn Valley Railway is back in action in time for next week’s Autumn Steam Gala.
Read Article
Llarni with her dad Chic Bates

Llarni scaling new heights for Shrewsbury legend dad

A Shrewsbury woman is scaling in heights as a tribute to her dad who is a football club ‘legend’ in the town.
Read Article
Load more

Entertainment

- Advertising -

Entertainment

Councillor Rae Evans with the Jack and the Beanstalk cast. Photo: Telford & Wrekin Council

Telford’s Jack and the Beanstalk panto to offer something for the whole family

Jack and the Beanstalk at The Place will offer something for the whole family this Christmas as Telford's 20th pantomime is celebrated.
Read Article
Celebrating its 70th birthday this year, City of Wells is known for its dramatic chimney eruptions when working hard, earning it the nickname ‘Volcano’

Volcanic action and non-stop steam at flagship Severn Valley Railway gala

A feast for steam enthusiasts of all ages is on the cards as the Severn Valley Railway prepares for its 2019 Autumn Steam Gala.
Read Article
The truck can be seen on display alongside aircraft and other vehicles at RAF Museum Cosford. Photo: ©Trustees of the Royal Air Force Museum

‘Father of the RAF’ Lord Trenchard’s truck goes on display at RAF Museum Cosford

A Bedford MWC 15cwt Truck that was specially prepared to act as the bier for the ‘Father of the Royal Air Force’, Lord Trenchard’s funeral in 1956 is now on display at RAF Museum Cosford.
Read Article
Load more

Taste

Taste

Salopian Brewery are celebrating their award win

International Beer Challenge success for Salopian Brewery

Salopian Brewery is celebrating following success at the 2019 International Beer Challenge.
Read Article

Shropshire Oktoberfest returns to Shrewsbury

The huge beer tent for Shropshire Oktoberfest is due to return to Shrewsbury’s Quarry Park on the 4 and 5 October 2019.
Read Article
Ludlow Food Festival is held in the stunning historic surroundings of the town’s medieval Castle. Photo: Shropshire and Beyond

Ludlow Food Festival celebrates its Silver Jubilee

Ludlow Food Festival celebrates its Silver Jubilee when it returns between the 13th - 15th September.
Read Article
Load more
- Advertisment -

Featured Articles

Weather

Shropshire
broken clouds
15.5 ° C
17.2 °
14 °
87 %
6.2kmh
75 %
Thu
23 °
Fri
16 °
Sat
19 °
Sun
19 °
Mon
15 °
- Advertisment -
- Advertisment -

Latest Articles

- Advertisment -

Editor's Picks

© 2009 - 2019 Shropshire Live LLP