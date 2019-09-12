Shropshire nurse to take part in fundraising skydive for patients

A Nurse representing the Trust that runs Shropshire’s two acute hospitals is to take part in a tandem skydive to raise money for the care of patients at the end of their lives.

Debbie Snooke (End of Life Care Specialist Nurse) alongside Jules Lewis (End of Life Care Facilitator)

Debbie Snooke, an End of Life Care Specialist Nurse at The Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust (SaTH), which runs the Royal Shrewsbury Hospital (RSH) and The Princess Royal Hospital (PRH) in Telford, will parachute from a height of 10,000 feet on Saturday 19 October, with all money raised going to SaTH Charity’s Swan Fund.

The money raised will be used to further improve the facilities available for patients receiving end of life care, and to allow the End of Life Care Team to provide additional comfort resources for the loved ones of our patients. To support Debbie, you can donate by visiting here.

Debbie said: “A skydive has been on my bucket list for years, and what better reason to do it than raising money for the Swan Fund?

“My family and friends think I’m crazy for throwing myself out of an aircraft, but I’m so very excited about taking on this challenge.”

The Swan Fund has raised over £35,000 since it was set up in 2015, allowing SaTH to open 22 Swan Rooms. Swan Rooms enable families to spend time with their loved ones in a homely and relaxed environment, instead of in the medical surroundings of an acute clinical ward.

Money from the fund has also been used to purchase the XCcube system, which allows the dignified transportation of a deceased person to the Swan Bereavement Suite; vouchers for relatives; coping with grief leaflets; Swan Bags and contents for unexpected deaths.

The fund is also supported by The League of Friends of the RSH and the Friends of PRH through Swan Memory Boxes, which can be used by relatives and loved ones to keep special items.

The End of Life Care Team was recently awarded the Dundas Medal, a national award that recognises excellence in palliative care provision.