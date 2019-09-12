15.5 C
Shropshire
Thursday, September 12, 2019
Home Features

Locomotive repaired and back in action for Steam Gala

By Shropshire Live

A newly-restored steam locomotive which was damaged when a tree fell across the line at the Severn Valley Railway has been repaired ahead of schedule and is back in action in time for next week’s Autumn Steam Gala.

Locomotive Standard 4 No. 75069, which was damaged back in July and has now been repaired. Photo: CG Wright
Locomotive Standard 4 No. 75069, which was damaged back in July and has now been repaired. Photo: CG Wright

BR Standard 4 locomotive No. 75069 had been out of action since 23rd July, when it hit a tree which had fallen across the track between Hampton Loade and Highley during bad weather.

The locomotive wasn’t hauling a train with any passengers on at the time of the incident and nobody was hurt, though the impact caused minor damage to the track, causing part of the line to be closed-off for the day while repairs were carried out.

The collision also caused some damage to the locomotive, which had only returned to steam in February for the first time in more than 24 years, following the most extensive restoration project the SVR has ever completed – forcing it to stay off the tracks once again.

However, the SVR’s Running Repairs Team at Bridgnorth has worked tirelessly to repair the engine, and five weeks later – two weeks ahead of schedule, it is back up and running in time to feature at the railway’s flagship Autumn Steam Gala, from 19th-22nd September.

The SVR’s Engineering Services Manager, Neil Taylor, explained the work involved: “Team leader Will Marsh and his team had to remanufacture two new sets of steps, re-new the steam heat and vacuum brake pipework, remove and check the bogie, dress out flats on the driving wheels, refurbish the running plate, remove and check the draw gear, refit new drain cocks and associated pipework and refit refurbished guard irons.

“Although I wouldn’t call it a major repair operation, there was a lot to do in a short space of time for it to be ready for the Gala.”

No. 75069 pulled its first passenger service for more than 20 years on the 16th February, following an extensive re-build which took the SVR’s Engineering Services Motive Power department more than 25,000 man hours to complete.

Lewis Maddox, the SVR’s events co-ordinator, said: “We are delighted to have No. 75069 in full steam once again. The team which carried out the repairs have done such an amazing job to complete the work two weeks ahead of schedule, meaning that the locomotive can be in action for our Autumn Steam Gala.

“Visitors will now get the chance to see it working alongside a fellow Standard 4 – No. 76017, which is visiting especially for the event, which will be a really special sight.”

The Autumn Steam Gala runs from September 19th – 22nd and features a trio of visiting locomotives – Standard 4 No. 76017, No. 34092 City of Wells and Q Class No. 30541 which will be working an intensive timetable alongside the SVR’s homefleet.

Trains will run throughout the night on Friday and Saturday, enabling people to experience the railway as they’ve never done before. There’ll also be a Guild of Railway Artists exhibition, miniature railways and walk-on breakfast trains are also on offer.

Tickets for the event are now on sale.

Shropshire Live
Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire with independent news and entertainment since 2009. Send us your news to interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095. For advertising information call Fiona on 01743 816 817.
- Advertising -

Featured Articles

Shropshire Oktoberfest returns to Shrewsbury

The huge beer tent for Shropshire Oktoberfest is due to return to Shrewsbury’s Quarry Park on the 4 and 5 October 2019.
Read Article
4 ladies with Fizz

Proms & Prosecco in the Park at Chetwynd Deer Park returns this September

Proms & Prosecco in the Park at Chetwynd Deer Park returns for its third year on 14th September, with a fabulous combination of music, food and fizz for all the family to enjoy!
Read Article
aico building

Aico Open Day to welcome local community and employees

Aico, the Market Leader in domestic Smoke and Carbon Monoxide Alarms, will be relocating in October 2019 to a brand-new purpose-built three storey building in Oswestry.
Read Article

News

News

Extra trains for Shropshire commuters as part of £3.5bn Midlands rail plan

The number of train services from Shrewsbury, Wellington and Telford to Birmingham could increase, and an hourly service to London introduced as part of a £3.5 billion plan to revolutionise the Midlands rail network.
Read Article

Warning issued to van owners following spate of tool thefts

Van drivers are being urged to remove tools from their work vehicles following a spate of thefts.
Read Article

Two injured following collision involving bus on A49 at Dorrington

Two schoolgirls were injured following a collision involving a bus on the A49 in Dorrington on Wednesday afternoon.
Read Article
Load more

Sport

Sport

Broseley’s Pat Clarke was named as Shropshire’s volunteer of the year in 2018 before also being selected as a regional winner. Pat, second left, received her county prize at Tennis Shropshire’s presentation dinner, from, left, Jilly Broadbent, the Tennis Shropshire president, Shrewsbury Town FC chief executive Brian Caldwell and Adam Wharf, the director of performance tennis at The Shrewsbury Club

Shropshire nominations invited for LTA Awards

Nominations are now being invited to recognise the outstanding contribution of individuals, clubs and venues in Shropshire, as part of the annual Lawn Tennis Association Awards.
Read Article

Former Shrewsbury Town striker urges Sam Ricketts not to panic

Former Shrewsbury Town striker Dean Edwards tells Shropshire Live that Sam Ricketts must not panic in the search for more goals, as he backs new recruits to shine.
Read Article
The Shrewsbury Club regularly hosts top international tennis tournaments for both men and women

Professional tennis returns to Shrewsbury this month with $25,000 men’s tournament

Professional tennis makes a popular return to Shropshire this month as The Shrewsbury Club hosts the Budgen Motors World Tour M25 Shrewsbury tournament.
Read Article
Load more

Business

- Advertising -

Business

Keith McKinney, new Partner in the firm’s PEER department, Nick Clarke, Aaron & Partners’ Senior Partner, Senior Associates Ben Mason and Bryony Cook, Associate Solicitor Paul Hennity, and Senior Associate Chris Mitchell

Key promotions announced at Aaron & Partners

Legal practice Aaron & Partners has announced five key promotions across its two offices as it continues to grow across Shropshire and Cheshire.
Read Article
Niamh Kelly of the HR Dept Shropshire

Free workshop will help companies get to grips with HR essentials

A free HR workshop is being staged in Oswestry to make sure small companies are fully up to speed with changes to employment law.
Read Article
The magnificent seven at PBS Creative - Peter Barfield, Ben James, Harry Bellerson, Jordan Taylor, Jack O'Connor, Ben Simpson, Adam Smith

The Magnificent Seven for Shropshire software company

A Shropshire software and website development company, which is celebrating its seventh year of business, has just taken on its seventh employee, with two new members joining this month.
Read Article
Load more

Features

Features

One of the many photos on display at the exhibition. Photo: Dave Bagnall

Ironbridge towers seen through the lens at photography exhibition

As time ticks away before the iconic Ironbridge cooling towers are demolished, an exhibition showing pictures of the landmark through the years will be on display during the Festival of Imagination.
Read Article
Locomotive Standard 4 No. 75069, which was damaged back in July and has now been repaired. Photo: CG Wright

Locomotive repaired and back in action for Steam Gala

A newly-restored steam locomotive which was damaged when a tree fell across the line at the Severn Valley Railway is back in action in time for next week’s Autumn Steam Gala.
Read Article
Llarni with her dad Chic Bates

Llarni scaling new heights for Shrewsbury legend dad

A Shrewsbury woman is scaling in heights as a tribute to her dad who is a football club ‘legend’ in the town.
Read Article
Load more

Entertainment

- Advertising -

Entertainment

Councillor Rae Evans with the Jack and the Beanstalk cast. Photo: Telford & Wrekin Council

Telford’s Jack and the Beanstalk panto to offer something for the whole family

Jack and the Beanstalk at The Place will offer something for the whole family this Christmas as Telford's 20th pantomime is celebrated.
Read Article
Celebrating its 70th birthday this year, City of Wells is known for its dramatic chimney eruptions when working hard, earning it the nickname ‘Volcano’

Volcanic action and non-stop steam at flagship Severn Valley Railway gala

A feast for steam enthusiasts of all ages is on the cards as the Severn Valley Railway prepares for its 2019 Autumn Steam Gala.
Read Article
The truck can be seen on display alongside aircraft and other vehicles at RAF Museum Cosford. Photo: ©Trustees of the Royal Air Force Museum

‘Father of the RAF’ Lord Trenchard’s truck goes on display at RAF Museum Cosford

A Bedford MWC 15cwt Truck that was specially prepared to act as the bier for the ‘Father of the Royal Air Force’, Lord Trenchard’s funeral in 1956 is now on display at RAF Museum Cosford.
Read Article
Load more

Taste

Taste

Salopian Brewery are celebrating their award win

International Beer Challenge success for Salopian Brewery

Salopian Brewery is celebrating following success at the 2019 International Beer Challenge.
Read Article

Shropshire Oktoberfest returns to Shrewsbury

The huge beer tent for Shropshire Oktoberfest is due to return to Shrewsbury’s Quarry Park on the 4 and 5 October 2019.
Read Article
Ludlow Food Festival is held in the stunning historic surroundings of the town’s medieval Castle. Photo: Shropshire and Beyond

Ludlow Food Festival celebrates its Silver Jubilee

Ludlow Food Festival celebrates its Silver Jubilee when it returns between the 13th - 15th September.
Read Article
Load more
- Advertisment -

Featured Articles

Weather

Shropshire
broken clouds
15.5 ° C
17.2 °
14 °
87 %
6.2kmh
75 %
Thu
23 °
Fri
16 °
Sat
19 °
Sun
19 °
Mon
15 °
- Advertisment -
- Advertisment -

Latest Articles

- Advertisment -

Editor's Picks

© 2009 - 2019 Shropshire Live LLP