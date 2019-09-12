15.5 C
Shropshire
Thursday, September 12, 2019
Home Features

Ironbridge towers seen through the lens at photography exhibition

By Shropshire Live

As time ticks away before the iconic Ironbridge cooling towers are demolished, an exhibition showing pictures of the landmark through the years will be on display during the Festival of Imagination.

One of the many photos on display at the exhibition. Photo: Dave Bagnall
One of the many photos on display at the exhibition. Photo: Dave Bagnall

Organised by former local press photographer Dave Bagnall, The Electric Landmark exhibition pulls together some remarkable images he has taken, demonstrating how this historic feature of the Gorge has left an imprint on the area for a generation. 

The free exhibition will be on display at Coalbrookdale Gallery from September 21 through to October 4 as part of the Festival of Imagination, a celebration of the Ironbridge Gorge past, present and future. 

Local people, community groups, visitors, artists and photographers have all been inspired by the towers since their construction in the 1960s – and now this inspiration can be seen in the form of unique pictures captured from various locations around the area. 

The towers and the Ironbridge Power Station are set to be demolished by the end of 2019, so the festival may be one of the last chances for people to come and see this landmark from the Gorge while they’re still standing.

“My interest in the towers themselves started when I went up to the top of the final tower as it was being completed to take pictures for the Shropshire Star newspaper,” said Dave.

“I went up in a lift, and as you can imagine that was actually quite a hairy experience. 

“Over the years they have grown on me and I have photographed them an awful lot of times. They are a bit like hide and seek as you walk around the Gorge, one minute they’re there and the next they’re not. 

“Whether you love or hate the towers, there’s no denying they are a pretty weird thing to see in a green valley like this and the pictures I have taken show how they have been a backdrop for the Ironbridge Gorge for a whole generation of people, and as they’ll soon be gone now feels like a good time to pull this exhibition together.”

The Festival of Imagination launches at the weekend and runs from September 14 to 29 with a variety of activities taking place. 

From poetry, arts, crafts, music and film to futuristic virtual reality, coracles and world record breaking bridges, the Gorge will be a hive to fun and activities.

The festival kicks off on Saturday evening with of folk music and street food at the Maws Craft Centre at 6.30pm. Tickets are £11 and there is plenty of undercover seating and free parking. 

Also starting on Saturday and running for the length of the festival is an exhibition of the work of the Ironbridge Coracle Trust, including the plans for the new Coracle Centre at the Greenwood Centre.

Some of the objects which used to be in the old shed including the famous witch. The exhibition is free at the Greenwood Centre.

The Festival Hub at Dale End Park will include a large yurt which will be hosting a variety of events as well as a bar and areas to relax in. From performances to special screenings the yurt is certainly going to be the place to be throughout the length of the festival. 

The Gorge’s retailers, tradesfolk, businesses, organisations and clubs will be breaking out on to the Wharfage and into the Square when they take over the road between 11am and 4pm on Saturday, September 21. 

Spearheaded by the Ironbridge Gorge Business Consortium the free day will show off and provide a family day of fun, activity, food and music for visitors.

The event will include brewing, busking, puppetry, paella, supercars, competitions and street entertainment in what will surely be one of the highlights. 

Councillor Carolyn Healy, Telford & Wrekin Council’s cabinet member for visitor economy & the world heritage said: “We really can’t wait for the festival to get underway. It’s taken a lot of planning to extend the World Heritage Festival across two weeks, but it will all be worth it. This is going to be the perfect celebration of the Ironbridge Gorge’s story.

“It’s is a unique and remarkable place and it’s only right we do something like the Festival of Imagination to mark this.”

The Festival of Imagination is organised by Telford & Wrekin Council and Discover Shropshire & Telford, the official destination for Telford, Ironbridge and the county of Shropshire, with funding from Arts Council England’s Cultural Destinations Tourism Fund.

The funding means there can be a jam packed fantastical programme of events and activities which will appeal to every interest, providing a fully immersive experience where visitors will be transported both emotionally and physically along the rich expanse of the Gorge. 

To see a full list of events and to book visit www.ironbridgefestival.co.uk

Shropshire Live
Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire with independent news and entertainment since 2009. Send us your news to interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095. For advertising information call Fiona on 01743 816 817.
- Advertising -

Featured Articles

Shropshire Oktoberfest returns to Shrewsbury

The huge beer tent for Shropshire Oktoberfest is due to return to Shrewsbury’s Quarry Park on the 4 and 5 October 2019.
Read Article
4 ladies with Fizz

Proms & Prosecco in the Park at Chetwynd Deer Park returns this September

Proms & Prosecco in the Park at Chetwynd Deer Park returns for its third year on 14th September, with a fabulous combination of music, food and fizz for all the family to enjoy!
Read Article
aico building

Aico Open Day to welcome local community and employees

Aico, the Market Leader in domestic Smoke and Carbon Monoxide Alarms, will be relocating in October 2019 to a brand-new purpose-built three storey building in Oswestry.
Read Article

News

News

Extra trains for Shropshire commuters as part of £3.5bn Midlands rail plan

The number of train services from Shrewsbury, Wellington and Telford to Birmingham could increase, and an hourly service to London introduced as part of a £3.5 billion plan to revolutionise the Midlands rail network.
Read Article

Warning issued to van owners following spate of tool thefts

Van drivers are being urged to remove tools from their work vehicles following a spate of thefts.
Read Article

Two injured following collision involving bus on A49 at Dorrington

Two schoolgirls were injured following a collision involving a bus on the A49 in Dorrington on Wednesday afternoon.
Read Article
Load more

Sport

Sport

Broseley’s Pat Clarke was named as Shropshire’s volunteer of the year in 2018 before also being selected as a regional winner. Pat, second left, received her county prize at Tennis Shropshire’s presentation dinner, from, left, Jilly Broadbent, the Tennis Shropshire president, Shrewsbury Town FC chief executive Brian Caldwell and Adam Wharf, the director of performance tennis at The Shrewsbury Club

Shropshire nominations invited for LTA Awards

Nominations are now being invited to recognise the outstanding contribution of individuals, clubs and venues in Shropshire, as part of the annual Lawn Tennis Association Awards.
Read Article

Former Shrewsbury Town striker urges Sam Ricketts not to panic

Former Shrewsbury Town striker Dean Edwards tells Shropshire Live that Sam Ricketts must not panic in the search for more goals, as he backs new recruits to shine.
Read Article
The Shrewsbury Club regularly hosts top international tennis tournaments for both men and women

Professional tennis returns to Shrewsbury this month with $25,000 men’s tournament

Professional tennis makes a popular return to Shropshire this month as The Shrewsbury Club hosts the Budgen Motors World Tour M25 Shrewsbury tournament.
Read Article
Load more

Business

- Advertising -

Business

Keith McKinney, new Partner in the firm’s PEER department, Nick Clarke, Aaron & Partners’ Senior Partner, Senior Associates Ben Mason and Bryony Cook, Associate Solicitor Paul Hennity, and Senior Associate Chris Mitchell

Key promotions announced at Aaron & Partners

Legal practice Aaron & Partners has announced five key promotions across its two offices as it continues to grow across Shropshire and Cheshire.
Read Article
Niamh Kelly of the HR Dept Shropshire

Free workshop will help companies get to grips with HR essentials

A free HR workshop is being staged in Oswestry to make sure small companies are fully up to speed with changes to employment law.
Read Article
The magnificent seven at PBS Creative - Peter Barfield, Ben James, Harry Bellerson, Jordan Taylor, Jack O'Connor, Ben Simpson, Adam Smith

The Magnificent Seven for Shropshire software company

A Shropshire software and website development company, which is celebrating its seventh year of business, has just taken on its seventh employee, with two new members joining this month.
Read Article
Load more

Features

Features

One of the many photos on display at the exhibition. Photo: Dave Bagnall

Ironbridge towers seen through the lens at photography exhibition

As time ticks away before the iconic Ironbridge cooling towers are demolished, an exhibition showing pictures of the landmark through the years will be on display during the Festival of Imagination.
Read Article
Locomotive Standard 4 No. 75069, which was damaged back in July and has now been repaired. Photo: CG Wright

Locomotive repaired and back in action for Steam Gala

A newly-restored steam locomotive which was damaged when a tree fell across the line at the Severn Valley Railway is back in action in time for next week’s Autumn Steam Gala.
Read Article
Llarni with her dad Chic Bates

Llarni scaling new heights for Shrewsbury legend dad

A Shrewsbury woman is scaling in heights as a tribute to her dad who is a football club ‘legend’ in the town.
Read Article
Load more

Entertainment

- Advertising -

Entertainment

Councillor Rae Evans with the Jack and the Beanstalk cast. Photo: Telford & Wrekin Council

Telford’s Jack and the Beanstalk panto to offer something for the whole family

Jack and the Beanstalk at The Place will offer something for the whole family this Christmas as Telford's 20th pantomime is celebrated.
Read Article
Celebrating its 70th birthday this year, City of Wells is known for its dramatic chimney eruptions when working hard, earning it the nickname ‘Volcano’

Volcanic action and non-stop steam at flagship Severn Valley Railway gala

A feast for steam enthusiasts of all ages is on the cards as the Severn Valley Railway prepares for its 2019 Autumn Steam Gala.
Read Article
The truck can be seen on display alongside aircraft and other vehicles at RAF Museum Cosford. Photo: ©Trustees of the Royal Air Force Museum

‘Father of the RAF’ Lord Trenchard’s truck goes on display at RAF Museum Cosford

A Bedford MWC 15cwt Truck that was specially prepared to act as the bier for the ‘Father of the Royal Air Force’, Lord Trenchard’s funeral in 1956 is now on display at RAF Museum Cosford.
Read Article
Load more

Taste

Taste

Salopian Brewery are celebrating their award win

International Beer Challenge success for Salopian Brewery

Salopian Brewery is celebrating following success at the 2019 International Beer Challenge.
Read Article

Shropshire Oktoberfest returns to Shrewsbury

The huge beer tent for Shropshire Oktoberfest is due to return to Shrewsbury’s Quarry Park on the 4 and 5 October 2019.
Read Article
Ludlow Food Festival is held in the stunning historic surroundings of the town’s medieval Castle. Photo: Shropshire and Beyond

Ludlow Food Festival celebrates its Silver Jubilee

Ludlow Food Festival celebrates its Silver Jubilee when it returns between the 13th - 15th September.
Read Article
Load more
- Advertisment -

Featured Articles

Weather

Shropshire
broken clouds
15.5 ° C
17.2 °
14 °
87 %
6.2kmh
75 %
Thu
23 °
Fri
16 °
Sat
19 °
Sun
19 °
Mon
15 °
- Advertisment -
- Advertisment -

Latest Articles

- Advertisment -

Editor's Picks

© 2009 - 2019 Shropshire Live LLP