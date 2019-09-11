National Trust woodland near Bridgnorth to host 10k trail run

A new monthly 10k trail run is being launched by the National Trust on the Dudmaston Estate, near Bridgnorth.



Runners are invited to enjoy a route through Dudmaston’s stunning woodland. Photo: ©National Trust / Natalie Kemp

The first Trust10 – which is a free event – will take place at 9am on Sunday, 27 October and then on the fourth Sunday of each month.

Runners are invited to enjoy a route through Dudmaston’s stunning woodland, in a bid by the National Trust to encourage people to get outdoors and exercise.

Alexandra Blakeman, Marketing and Events Officer said: “We’re so excited to take on the Trust10 in Comer Woods. It’s a great opportunity to set monthly goals and explore this beautiful part of Dudmaston’s wider landscape.

“The route is made up of a 4km and a 6km loop. So, if you’re working up to 10k, or you fancy a shorter run, you’re very welcome to come along and finish after the first 4km loop.

“We want as many people as possible to enjoy this new trail run, so as well as hosting the Trust10 each month, the route itself will be open to runners throughout the year for free.”

After the run, everyone is welcome to warm up and refuel at the Shepherd’s Hut. The outdoor cafe will be serving hot drinks, homemade cakes and savoury snacks.

Although this will be the first of its kind hosted at Dudmaston, the National Trust have a number of Trust10’s already underway across the country, offering all who take part the chance to explore their places for free.

National Trust running is about the experience and not the time and therefore T10 events do not have any form of timing technology. Runners are welcome to bring their own devices and time themselves.