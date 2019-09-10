Wildlife and landscape photos go on display at Carding Mill Valley

A new display of wildlife and landscape photos from award-winning Shropshire photographer Andrew Fusek Peters are on display at the National Trust’s Carding Mill Valley Chalet Pavilion Tea-room.

‘Tree and dawn’ by Andrew Fusek Peters

The images have been chosen to give new visitors to the Long Mynd a taster of the wildlife and views that can be enjoyed in the Shropshire Hills whilst more regular visitors will be able to see up-close shots of the Mynd’s iconic species like golden ringed dragonfly and red grouse.

Fusek Peters’ nationally acclaimed photographs are part of a long-term ongoing commission for the National Trust at Carding Mill Valley. Visitors can also sit back and enjoy the large-scale projections of a series of short films shot by Paul Westall from Worker Drones UK, showing the majestic landscapes of the Mynd.

The Trust’s Carding Mill Valley Chalet Pavilion Tea-rooms have been undergoing a gradual transformation over the last eighteen months and the striking visual presentation is the latest development of the space ahead of the Chalet’s 100th anniversary in 2020.

September is a great time to visit the Long Mynd for those with an interest in photography as the early autumn weather combines with the colour changes in the landscape to create many opportunities for great shots. Cloud inversions, golden bracken and bird migrations provide just a few of the highlights.

And after a session on the hill, the tea-rooms await with warming treats and the log-burner flickering.