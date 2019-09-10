Ironbridge Gorge Museums Trust makes legacy appeal

A Shropshire charity committed to safeguarding the future of Ironbridge heritage is asking people to support its work by leaving a legacy in their will.

Adam Siviter, Fundraising Manager at Ironbridge Gorge Museum Trust

The appeal comes from the Ironbridge Gorge Museums Trust (IGMT) as part of Remember a Charity in your Will Week, which runs from September 9-15, and at a time when the trust is involved in a massive £1m fundraising campaign aimed at protecting its historic buildings and monuments into the future.

IGMT is working to a tight 2021 deadline to raise as much money as possible through its Fund for the Future to qualify for match-funding up to a maximum of £1m in the form of a grant from the National Lottery Heritage Fund through money raised by people playing the National Lottery

Remember a Charity in your Will Week, now in its 10th year, is a consortium of more than 200 registered charities with the goal of encouraging more people to think about leaving cash gifts when making their will.

Adam Siviter, IGMT fundraising manager, said: “Like the pioneers of the first Industrial Revolution, people can also leave a lasting legacy through a gift in their will. Any amount will really help us to inspire and educate the young pioneers of the future for years to come.

“IGMT is taking part in Remember a Charity week starting on September 9. It’s an opportunity for people to find out more about leaving a gift in their will to charities across the UK.

“Ironbridge has left a legacy and by supporting us in this way, you will be making a lasting impression on the education of children and young people learning through the Ironbridge Gorge and its historical museums.

“Remember a Charity in your Will Week raises the profile of leaving a legacy and is aimed at reminding people of the work charities do, which is in many cases totally dependent on the generosity of donations.

“The Ironbridge Gorge Museum Trust survives on donations and we are heavily involved with a massive fundraising effort at the moment. Our Fund for the Future campaign will help us to maintain our heritage and keep it alive for future generations to enjoy and learn from.

“Ironbridge is steeped in history and played the leading role in the Industrial Revolution so it’s vitally important we do all we can to protect and preserve it.

“We would be delighted for people to remember us when making their will and extremely grateful for any legacy they feel able to afford – the money will help us in so many ways.”

For more information and to have a confidential talk about leaving a lasting legacy to IGMT, telephone Mr Siviter on 01952 435900 or email fundraising.manager@ironbridge.oeg.uk