Crane Quality Counselling to host annual Ladies Day

Shrewsbury based charity Crane Quality Counselling, will be holding their annual Ladies Day at the Albright Hussey Manor Hotel on Wednesday 18 September.

Guests at the Ladies Day will enjoy a delicious two-course lunch

Starting at 9.30am, the day will begin with demonstrations from Ali Bissell, owner of Crumbelle, who will explain the secrets behind her amazing cakes and novelty bakes, followed by an Indian Spice cookery demonstration by local chef Lajina Leal.

After a delicious two-course lunch, the guest speaker will take to the stage. Supporting the charity this year is Deborah Mitchell of Heaven Skincare, whose beauty products are purchased by the rich and famous.

Chief Executive of the Charity, Lin Foley said “We are delighted that Deborah has managed to find time to come and speak at our Ladies Day, knowing how busy her schedule is. We are all looking forward to hearing her story entitled “From Rags to Riches”.

There will also be the opportunity throughout the day to purchase items from local stallholders and also Heaven Skincare and Lajina’s spices. There will also be a raffle with some fabulous prizes including “tea for two at the House of Commons”.

Lin added “We are so grateful for the support that Ladies Day brings to the charity. As a fairly new organisation who offer relationship support, these fundraising days not only help to raise the money that we so desperately need to continue working with local people in crisis, but also raise our profile and increase awareness of the services we offer.”

Tickets for the event are £35 per person and can be purchased via the office on 01743 240546.