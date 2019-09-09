Exclusive art exhibition comes to Ludlow

Ludlow’s Old Downton Lodge is set to welcome the locally based acclaimed portrait artist, Daniel James Yeomans, for an exclusive art exhibition.

On 5 October, his latest work will be unveiled from the new exhibition ‘The Unlikely Sitters,’ which is a collection of oil paintings.

Daniel James Yeomans studied at the Charles H. Cecil Studios in Florence, Italy, where he trained in the usage of ‘sight size’. This is a technique utilised by the masters including Van Dyck and Velasquez, in which the artist makes a drawing the same height as the subject. Yeomans now continues his portrait and ‘Plein Air’ work at his studio in the Montgomeryshire countryside.

The medieval and Georgian style Lodge, set amongst the picturesque countryside of Ludlow, has reported being thrilled to welcome such a prestigious local artist. Selected works of art will be for sale at the exhibition and will range in price from upwards of £1,300.

Willem Vlok, owner of the Old Downton Lodge comments, “To welcome Daniel James Yeomans and ‘The Unlikely Sitters’ to Old Downton Lodge is an amazing honour for us here. We hope that the exhibition will help put Shropshire on the map to attract more high profile art events to the region. We are excited to see how his work is enjoyed and received in this setting.”

On 5 October, the art exhibition will be opened and the new paintings will be unveiled. The following day, on the 6h October, there will be the opportunity to meet the artist and view the pieces. From then until the 25th November part of the collection will be displayed at the Lodge for private viewings.

To book a viewing or to attend the open day, please email danyeomans@mac.com to reserve a place.