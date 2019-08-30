Shrewsbury Market Hall Roof-top Tours mark Heritage Open Days

See Shrewsbury from a different angle with Roof Top Tours at the Market Hall, giving visitors a chance to view the town’s historic townscape from on high as part of national Heritage Open Days.

Stan Sedman will lead roof-top tours of the town’s Market Hall

Town guide and local historian Stan Sedman will lead a series of tours at the 1960’s Shrewsbury Market Hall on Saturday September 14.

Tours will take place at 10am, 11am, 1pm, 2pm and 3pm. Spaces are limited to 10 people per tour.

“The tours are very popular. I think the Market Hall is a building in the town that people pass every day and think ‘I’d like to go up there and see what I can see from the top,” said Mr Sedman.

“Some people enjoy taking photographs, others simply like to take in the scenery. On a clear you can see for miles around with views over the town and towards Grinshill.

“Some people love the chimneys, some people like to see the roof-tops of the historic buildings, some people like to see things they didn’t even know existed.”

Market Hall Facilities Manager Kate Gittins said: “We thank Stan for being able to put on these popular tours once again, this time as part of Heritage Open Days. His knowledge of Shrewsbury and its history really brings the town alive from up there.”

To book a place email Kate.Gittins@shropshire.gov.uk.

Children under 12 are not permitted due to health and safety considerations. Sensible footwear is essential. Tours meet on the Gallery Level by the Reviive piano, at the Bellstone end of the Market Hall.