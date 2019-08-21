Alderford Lake to go quackers for local children’s hospice

Hope House Children’s Hospices are holding a Duck Race at Alderford Lake on Sunday 8 September at 1pm raising funds for the local charity.

Zoe Watson of Alderford Lake and Megan Potter from the Hope House fundraising team get ready for the race

Similar events have been held in Mold, Nantwich and Newtown and now it’s North Shropshire’s turn to go quackers for the local children’s hospice.

Large ducks are being decorated for a £30 donation and it’s anything goes! Mini ducks will be raced in heats across the lake and there will be prizes and trophies for fastest and best dressed duck to name but two categories. It’s a family afternoon and there will be plenty of Hope House stalls including a tombola, lucky dip, wood crafts and much more.

The event is being sponsored by Culina Group and Paul Willocks, Culina Group Marketing Manager says, “Culina Group are delighted to be sponsoring the Hope House Alderford Duck Race. The event will be great fun for all of the family with the money raised going to a fantastic cause.”

Catrin Dowdeswell, Area Fundraiser is thrilled that Culina Group have come on board, “Culina Group have been long term supporters of Hope House Children’s Hospices and it’s fantastic to have them involved in our first Duck race in the Market Drayton and Whitchurch area.”

Catrin continues, “Every week, three local families face their biggest fear and their child dies, but Hope House can currently only afford to help one. Events such as the Alderford Duck Race where the community comes together to support the hospice are therefore critical. We can’t thank the team at Alderford enough for working with us on this event. Without fundraising fun like the Duck race, the hospice simply couldn’t open its doors and we must reach every family who needs us. Hope House Children’s Hospices needs to raise £6.3 million every year to provide vital respite care to terminally ill local children and their families, and end of life care and bereavement support to families whose child dies.”

Businesses who have already busy decorating their ducks include Culina Group, Docket No.33, Cooke & Thomas Ltd, Adelaide’s Chocolates, Mincher-Lockett & Co. Opticians, Doodle Alley, The Sandbrook Vaults, Joules Brewery, Timberlink and The Four Alls.

Anyone who would like to sponsor a duck to support the hospice can do so by calling the fundraising office on 01691 671671 or via the website www.hopehouse.org.uk. Small racing ducks can be bought on the day at Duck HQ or at Alderford Lake prior to the event.