Horatio’s Garden Oswestry seeks volunteers

UK charity Horatio’s Garden are looking for volunteers to join their new, friendly team at their recently opened Oswestry garden, which is based in The Midland Centre for Spinal Injuries at the Robert Jones and Agnes Hunt Orthopaedic Hospital.

Horatio’s Garden Oswestry was created by acclaimed garden designer and Gardeners’ Question Time panellist, Bunny Guinness. Photo: Mandy Jones

The charity creates and nurtures beautiful garden spaces in NHS spinal centres to support everyone affected by spinal injury. Currently they have three additional gardens open in Salisbury, Scotland and Stoke Mandeville, with a further two planned for London and Cardiff that are due to be complete by 2022.

Horatio’s Garden Oswestry was created by acclaimed garden designer and Gardeners’ Question Time panellist, Bunny Guinness. Prior to opening, Head Gardener Imogen Jackson has been supported by an enthusiastic volunteer team who have planted the garden together. Moving forward, they will help Head Gardener Imogen to maintain the garden, support patients and their loved ones in the space, and contribute to the seasonal events and activities that the charity plan to hold here too.

It’s a hugely varied and immensely rewarding role that welcomes anyone and everyone. As a volunteer in Horatio’s Garden put it, “For me, volunteering means being part of a dedicated team of people who love being in the garden. We do whatever needs to be done, be that providing tea and cake, listening to a patient, encouraging them to do artwork, comforting a relative, and, yes, lots of gardening too! The happiness that the garden brings to patients and families is deeply pleasing to see.”

The role is a brilliant opportunity for anyone interested in horticulture, landscape design, mental health and physiotherapy to find out more about gardens, gardening and all they have to offer. The charity is also keen to encourage over 16s to get involved in mentored volunteering, whether this be on a permanent basis or simply as part of the Duke of Edinburgh Award. Similarly, they welcome corporate volunteer teams and all kinds of corporate support.

This is your chance to make a difference by volunteering just a little of your time whenever you can. If you’re available at weekends, this is a particularly wonderful time to be in the garden as many families gather together having travelled from across the country to visit their loved ones in hospital.

Any time you can spare will make such a difference to the lives of so many.

If you would like to volunteer, or would like to offer corporate support, please email info@horatiosgarden.org.uk or call 01722 326834 to get involved.