Fearless fundraiser takes part in charity skydive

Fearless fundraiser Sally Raw Rees has raised over £900 for Age UK Shropshire Telford & Wrekin by turning her skydiving dream into reality.

Sally Raw Rees during her skydive in Tilstock, Whitchurch

With the help of Skydive Tillstock Freefall club Sally jumped from a plane in a tandem skydive at 10,000 feet giving her 30 seconds of freefall at Tilstock Airfield in Whitchurch.

Sally’s motivation to carry out her daring wish was inspired by the support her mother received from the Age UK Shropshire Telford & Wrekin Information and Advice service when her father passed away. Struggling with her recent bereavement and confused by her new financial situation her mother turned to the charity for guidance.

Sally said: “Age UK Shropshire has been a listening service for our family and they helped my mother to take control and access the help she needed to move forward with her life.” Through Sally’s wish to thank the charity for their help, her skydive has resulted in generous donations from friends and relatives via her JustGiving page.

Heather Osborne, Chief Executive of Age UK Shropshire Telford & Wrekin, said: “We are delighted to see Sally take on something so extraordinary and exhilarating in support of older people, we send huge thanks to Sally and all her family and friends who supported her fundraiser.”

If you’d like to take part in a challenge event raising funds to support local older people, please contact Catherine McCloy at Age UK Shropshire Telford & Wrekin on 01743 233 123 or directly set up your own fundraiser on www.justgiving.com/ageukshropshireandtelford