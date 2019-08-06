Writer and broadcaster Jules Hudson to visit Attingham Park

Writer and broadcaster Jules Hudson will visit the National Trust’s Attingham Park on the outskirts of Shrewsbury, this month, to sign copies of his book ‘Walled Gardens’ and help raise awareness of the Walled Garden Glasshouses Restoration.

The Walled Garden at Attingham Park. Photo: National Trust/Rachel Barnes

Visitors will be able to meet Jules in the Walled Garden at Attingham on Tuesday 13 August from 11am to 3pm, where he will be signing copies of his book ‘Walled Garden’. The book is a fascinating voyage of discovery around some of Britain’s most beautiful and productive walled kitchen gardens – including the Walled Garden at Attingham.

Speaking of Attingham’s Walled Garden, Jules Hudson said: “To walk through the door of a walled kitchen garden is to enter a fascinating world rich in social, architectural and horticultural history spanning over three hundred years, and the restoration of the garden at Attingham Park has established this magical enclosure as one of the finest examples of its kind in the country.”

The team at Attingham Park, on the outskirts of Shrewsbury, have been restoring the Estate’s Georgian built Walled Garden (c.1780) for the past eleven years and their latest step is the ‘Glasshouses Restoration Project’ focusing on the restoration and refurbishment of the three glasshouse structures that are vital to the growing of fruits and vegetables throughout the year. The project has completed the work on the first of the glasshouses – the Melon House – named after the exotic produce that grows inside during the summer – and funds are now being raised to help restore the Tomato House and Pinery-Vinery.

Duncan Threadgold, Head Gardener at Attingham said, “The original Georgian gardeners would have utilised the most up to date horticultural technology to grow their produce, and so will we to ensure the survival of the glasshouses. Without the glasshouses we would struggle to grow the variety of fruits, vegetables and flowers in the garden each year. We harvest produce daily from April to October and use it in seasonal recipes in our café, and sell it in our shop – all of which helps to raise money to continue to conserve and maintain the estate.”

On the day, to help raise funds for the project visitors will be able to purchase a National Trust raffle ticket, a Walled Garden watering can fundraising pin-badge, and find out more about the Shropshire National Trust Centre, an organisation that promotes the National Trust locally, raises funds in its support, and arranges a programme of events and activities for centre members.

To further raise awareness of the ‘Glasshouses Restoration Project’ appeal, and fundraising for the National Trust, a team of National Trust staff and volunteers based at Attingham will be aiming to walk 1,000,000 steps by walking the Mile Walk 365 times between them.

To find out more about how you can fundraise for the National Trust and apply for a fundraising pack that includes fundraising ideas, information and guidance, and a donation box please visit www.nationaltrust.org.uk/features/fundraise-for-us

Entrance to Attingham Park is free for National Trust members and under 5s, admission charges apply for non-members.