Shropshire gallery and local artist help boost local charities

A Shropshire gallery has teamed up with a local artist to give a £900 boost to county charities.

Pictured from left, Toby Shaw, Paul Corbett and Jonathan Soden of The Soden Collection and artist Rob Leckey

The Soden Collection, based in Shrewsbury, commissioned a picture by Rob Leckey, which was auctioned recently at a Shropshire event.

Jonathan Soden of the gallery said that he was thrilled with the amount that the painting, portraying a cricket match, made for a number of worthy causes, including the Lingen Davies Cancer Fund.

He explained: “Rob Leckey is a very talented local artist and one of the most popular names at The Soden Collection so we knew this great painting, which was donated by myself and him, would prove popular.

“It was auctioned at the recent Shropshire Cricket Club networking lunch at Wrekin College, when the bidding was fierce and we were all delighted that it raised such a large amount for vital charities,” he said.

The painting was purchased jointly by current and past sponsors of the event and presented as a thank you gift to Toby Shaw who stepped down after 13 years as chairman of the organising committee.