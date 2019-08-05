Oswestry 10k is proving popular with runners

Organisers of the Oswestry 10K say they have had an amazing response so far and are appealing to anyone still interested in taking part to get their entry in quickly.

Spaces have nearly been filled for this year’s Oswestry 10k which aims to bring together an active community of people taking part in sporting events for reasons ranging from fitness, competition, charity, health, fun or to simply finish.

Everyone is welcome to take part from nervous first-timers of all ages through to competitive runners.



Prizes

Cash prizes will be awarded for the top 3 male and female runners. They will also be raising money for the race charity partner Hope House.

The Oswestry 10k will take place on 13 October 2019 and the event start/finish in Church St and loop around the town.



Find out more by visiting www.adrenalinesportingevents.co.uk

