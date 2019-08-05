16.5 C
Oswestry 10k is proving popular with runners

By Shropshire Live

Organisers of the Oswestry 10K say they have had an amazing response so far and are appealing to anyone still interested in taking part to get their entry in quickly.

Runners Generic Pixabay

Spaces have nearly been filled for this year’s Oswestry 10k which aims to bring together an active community of people taking part in sporting events for reasons ranging from fitness, competition, charity, health, fun or to simply finish.

Everyone is welcome to take part from nervous first-timers of all ages through to competitive runners.

Prizes

Cash prizes will be awarded for the top 3 male and female runners. They will also be raising money for the race charity partner Hope House.

The Oswestry 10k will take place on 13 October 2019 and the event start/finish in Church St and loop around the town.


Find out more by visiting www.adrenalinesportingevents.co.uk

Shropshire Live
Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire with independent news and entertainment since 2009. Send us your news to interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095. For advertising information call Fiona on 01743 816 817.
News

News

Arrest Handcuff Generic

Rogue trader from St Martins sentenced to 27 months imprisonment

A rogue trader has been handed a custodial sentence of 27 months imprisonment following an investigation by Shropshire Council's trading standards team.
Read Article
Sally Johnson with Claire Dunn

Hospitals communications specialist to ‘run Disney’ for The Harry Johnson Trust

A communications specialist for Shropshire’s two acute hospitals is to ‘run Disney’ to raise funds for a charity that supports children with cancer.
Read Article

Emergency services deal with collisions across Shropshire

Emergency services have dealt with a number of collisions in Shropshire over the past 24 hours.
Read Article
Sport

Sport

Match Report: Shrewsbury Town 1 – 0 Portsmouth

Shrewsbury Town begin the 2019/20 campaign with a priceless victory against former Premier League outfit Portsmouth.
Read Article

Match Preview: Shrewsbury Town V Portsmouth

Shrewsbury Town kick-off the 2019/20 campaign with a tricky fixture against promotion hopefuls Portsmouth.
Read Article
Shifnal will host Shropshire’s Unicorns Championship match against Berkshire which starts on Sunday

Shropshire’s cricketers looking forward to hosting defending champions Berkshire

Chairman of selectors Bryan Jones insists Shropshire's cricketers are looking forward to the challenge of facing defending Minor Counties champions Berkshire.
Read Article
Business

Business

Reech was chosen by Shrewsbury Town FC to become the official design agency to work on their programmes

Reech chosen as Shrewsbury Town FC match-day programme design team

Shrewsbury Town Football Club has selected Shropshire marketing agency, Reech, as their official match-day programme design team for the next two seasons.
Read Article
Salop Leisure’s touring caravan sales executive George Harris (right) receives his award from Swift Group’s commercial director Nick Page

Salop Leisure scores a double at Swift Group’s annual awards

Salop Leisure completed a notable double at the Swift Group’s annual awards which are decided by votes from customers.
Read Article
Jeremy Rose, Ocean Telecom MD

Ocean Telecom report increase in sales of hosted phone systems

Ocean Telecom, a business to business telecoms specialists, has reported record numbers of sales of cloud phone systems.
Read Article
Features

Features

aico new build

Aico Open Day to welcome local community and employees

Aico, the Market Leader in domestic Smoke and Carbon Monoxide Alarms, will be relocating in October 2019 to a brand-new purpose-built three storey building in Oswestry.
Read Article
Pictured from left, Toby Shaw, Paul Corbett and Jonathan Soden of The Soden Collection and artist Rob Leckey

Shropshire gallery and local artist help boost local charities

A Shropshire gallery has teamed up with a local artist to give a £900 boost to county charities.
Read Article
Entertainment

Entertainment

An Inspector Calls is at Theatre Severn this October. Photo: Mark Douet

A classic thriller calls on Shrewsbury’s Theatre Severn

JB Priestley’s classic thriller An Inspector Calls comes to Shrewsbury’s Theatre Severn this October.
Read Article
Shrewsbury Wacky Races will return in 2020 alongside three new national Krazy Races events

Entries open for Shrewsbury Wacky Races 2020

Entries are now open for Shrewsbury Wacky Races which is returning to The Quarry in 2020.
Read Article
Lorrie Brown (left) pictured with her National Tribute and Music Award presented for her career and her charity work off stage

‘Sincerely Yours. The Vera Lynn Story’ returns to Theatre Severn

Lorrie Brown returns to the Walker Theatre in Shrewsbury with her show ‘Sincerely Yours. The Vera Lynn Story’ this November.
Read Article
Taste

Taste

Cllr Lee Carter cuts the ribbon at the opening of Nanny's Craft Bakery in Wellington with the Dimitrov family

New Bulgarian bakery is first of its kind in the region

A new artisan bakery specialising in products made to ‘secret’ Bulgarian recipes has opened in Wellington.
Read Article
Emma Glynn Shropshire Distillery, James Sherwin Wild Shropshire and Gareth Glynn Shropshire Distillery

Business collaboration produces North Shropshire’s first ‘Foraged Gin’

James Sherwin of Wild Shropshire Restaurant and the Shropshire Distillery, have formed a new collaborative venture to innovate and produce North Shropshire’s first foraged Gins.
Read Article
Rachel Green (photo: michaelpowell.com) and Mallika Basu are to headline this year’s Ginger and Spice Festival

Top names to star at Ginger and Spice Festival in Market Drayton

Award-winning celebrity Chef, Author and presenter Rachel Green, and Indian Cook, food writer and author, Mallika Basu are to headline this year’s Ginger and Spice Festival in Market Drayton.
Read Article
Latest Articles

