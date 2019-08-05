20 C
Shropshire
Monday, August 5, 2019
Home Features

Aico Open Day to welcome local community and employees

By Shropshire Live

Advertisement Feature

Aico, the Market Leader in domestic Smoke and Carbon Monoxide Alarms, will be relocating in October 2019 to a brand-new purpose-built three storey building in Oswestry.

To mark one of the biggest days in the company’s history and to celebrate the occasion, Aico have organised an Open Day for their employees and the local community.

This will be an opportunity for members of the public to come along and experience the new facilities, before their official opening. The glass-fronted premises will include office space, an auditorium, warehouse facilities, a passenger lift to provide full accessibility throughout the building, a Centre of Excellence and car parking with wheelchair access spaces.

The Centre of Excellence is Aico’s state of the art training, meeting and demonstration facility. The building houses a range of rooms and demonstration areas designed to support customers from across the industry.

Free community space

The building is also offered out to local businesses and the community free of charge, where they can make use of various rooms to hold meetings and training sessions. These facilities have also been used for education purposes, whereby students from local schools have undertaken Alarm Challenge Days and Fire Awareness Sessions.

Since Aico’s original Centre of Excellence first opened in January 2015, over 2,000 visitors have received Aico’s Expert Installer training. Housing Associations, Local Authorities, Electrical and Gas Contractors and Electrical distributors have all benefited from the bespoke training sessions offered at the Centre of Excellence. They have also had numerous Industry Bodies using the meeting rooms to hold their regional meetings.

A picturesque landscape scheme has been developed to maximise use of the undeveloped areas of the site and incorporate a ‘trim trail’ and outside areas that can be enjoyed by staff and visitors alike for recreation and exercise. There will also be a pond which will be an all-year water feature providing a natural wildlife habitat, surrounded by a wildflower meadow.

Job opportunities

Managing Director, Neal Hooper commented “After being at our current premises for over twenty years and having undergone two extensions for our Centre of Excellence, we have outgrown our current space. We are excited that our new site will not only allow us to grow as a business, this growth will also bring new job opportunities to the local community of Oswestry”.

Aico currently employs forty-one office and warehouse staff at its current base on the Mile End Business park in Oswestry and twenty-two field-based staff.

If you would like to attend the Aico Open Day on Saturday 19th October 2019, please feel free to come along. This will take place from 11:00 – 15:00 at Maesbury Road, Oswestry, Shropshire, SY10 8NR.

For more information, please call 01691 664100 or email enquires@aico.co.uk.
Find out more by visiting: www.aico.co.uk

Advertisement Feature

Shropshire Live
Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire with independent news and entertainment since 2009. Send us your news to interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095. For advertising information call Fiona on 01743 816 817.
- Advertising -

Featured Articles

aico new build

Aico Open Day to welcome local community and employees

Aico, the Market Leader in domestic Smoke and Carbon Monoxide Alarms, will be relocating in October 2019 to a brand-new purpose-built three storey building in Oswestry.
Read Article
Summer in Shropshire

Things to do this Summer in Shropshire

There is so much going on across Shropshire this Summer, here are some events and things to do to get you out and about across our county.
Read Article
Shrewsbury Flower Show Marquee

Shrewsbury Flower Show: Severn and Dingle marquees are blooming marvellous!

Stunning floral creations are very much the norm at Shrewsbury Flower Show but many people still may not know the horticultural works of art they lovingly care for and nurture at home can become an integral part of the event.
Read Article

News

News

Arrest Handcuff Generic

Rogue trader from St Martins sentenced to 27 months imprisonment

A rogue trader has been handed a custodial sentence of 27 months imprisonment following an investigation by Shropshire Council's trading standards team.
Read Article
Sally Johnson with Claire Dunn

Hospitals communications specialist to ‘run Disney’ for The Harry Johnson Trust

A communications specialist for Shropshire’s two acute hospitals is to ‘run Disney’ to raise funds for a charity that supports children with cancer.
Read Article

Emergency services deal with collisions across Shropshire

Emergency services have dealt with a number of collisions in Shropshire over the past 24 hours.
Read Article
Load more

Sport

Sport

Match Report: Shrewsbury Town 1 – 0 Portsmouth

Shrewsbury Town begin the 2019/20 campaign with a priceless victory against former Premier League outfit Portsmouth.
Read Article

Match Preview: Shrewsbury Town V Portsmouth

Shrewsbury Town kick-off the 2019/20 campaign with a tricky fixture against promotion hopefuls Portsmouth.
Read Article
Shifnal will host Shropshire’s Unicorns Championship match against Berkshire which starts on Sunday

Shropshire’s cricketers looking forward to hosting defending champions Berkshire

Chairman of selectors Bryan Jones insists Shropshire's cricketers are looking forward to the challenge of facing defending Minor Counties champions Berkshire.
Read Article
Load more

Business

- Advertising -

Business

Reech was chosen by Shrewsbury Town FC to become the official design agency to work on their programmes

Reech chosen as Shrewsbury Town FC match-day programme design team

Shrewsbury Town Football Club has selected Shropshire marketing agency, Reech, as their official match-day programme design team for the next two seasons.
Read Article
Salop Leisure’s touring caravan sales executive George Harris (right) receives his award from Swift Group’s commercial director Nick Page

Salop Leisure scores a double at Swift Group’s annual awards

Salop Leisure completed a notable double at the Swift Group’s annual awards which are decided by votes from customers.
Read Article
Jeremy Rose, Ocean Telecom MD

Ocean Telecom report increase in sales of hosted phone systems

Ocean Telecom, a business to business telecoms specialists, has reported record numbers of sales of cloud phone systems.
Read Article
Load more

Features

Features

aico new build

Aico Open Day to welcome local community and employees

Aico, the Market Leader in domestic Smoke and Carbon Monoxide Alarms, will be relocating in October 2019 to a brand-new purpose-built three storey building in Oswestry.
Read Article
Pictured from left, Toby Shaw, Paul Corbett and Jonathan Soden of The Soden Collection and artist Rob Leckey

Shropshire gallery and local artist help boost local charities

A Shropshire gallery has teamed up with a local artist to give a £900 boost to county charities.
Read Article
Backbeat Music School is the brainchild of Adam Knight and Ian Fourie

New Shropshire rock music school invites budding musicians to taster day

A new rock music school is inviting budding musicians of all ages and abilities to its free taster day.
Read Article
Load more

Entertainment

- Advertising -

Entertainment

An Inspector Calls is at Theatre Severn this October. Photo: Mark Douet

A classic thriller calls on Shrewsbury’s Theatre Severn

JB Priestley’s classic thriller An Inspector Calls comes to Shrewsbury’s Theatre Severn this October.
Read Article
Shrewsbury Wacky Races will return in 2020 alongside three new national Krazy Races events

Entries open for Shrewsbury Wacky Races 2020

Entries are now open for Shrewsbury Wacky Races which is returning to The Quarry in 2020.
Read Article
Lorrie Brown (left) pictured with her National Tribute and Music Award presented for her career and her charity work off stage

‘Sincerely Yours. The Vera Lynn Story’ returns to Theatre Severn

Lorrie Brown returns to the Walker Theatre in Shrewsbury with her show ‘Sincerely Yours. The Vera Lynn Story’ this November.
Read Article
Load more

Taste

Taste

Cllr Lee Carter cuts the ribbon at the opening of Nanny's Craft Bakery in Wellington with the Dimitrov family

New Bulgarian bakery is first of its kind in the region

A new artisan bakery specialising in products made to ‘secret’ Bulgarian recipes has opened in Wellington.
Read Article
Emma Glynn Shropshire Distillery, James Sherwin Wild Shropshire and Gareth Glynn Shropshire Distillery

Business collaboration produces North Shropshire’s first ‘Foraged Gin’

James Sherwin of Wild Shropshire Restaurant and the Shropshire Distillery, have formed a new collaborative venture to innovate and produce North Shropshire’s first foraged Gins.
Read Article
Rachel Green (photo: michaelpowell.com) and Mallika Basu are to headline this year’s Ginger and Spice Festival

Top names to star at Ginger and Spice Festival in Market Drayton

Award-winning celebrity Chef, Author and presenter Rachel Green, and Indian Cook, food writer and author, Mallika Basu are to headline this year’s Ginger and Spice Festival in Market Drayton.
Read Article
Load more
- Advertisment -

Featured Articles

Weather

Shropshire
scattered clouds
20 ° C
21.7 °
17.8 °
68 %
5.1kmh
40 %
Mon
22 °
Tue
20 °
Wed
19 °
Thu
19 °
Fri
19 °
- Advertisment -
- Advertisment -

Latest Articles

- Advertisment -

Editor's Picks

© 2009 - 2019 Shropshire Live LLP