New Shropshire rock music school invites budding musicians to taster day

A new rock music school is inviting budding musicians of all ages and abilities to its free taster day.

Backbeat Music School is the brainchild of Adam Knight and Ian Fourie

Backbeat Music School, the brainchild of Adam Knight and Ian Fourie, will launch in September, but aspiring musicians are being invited to attend an open day event on Sunday 11 August at The Flaxmill’s Dyehouse and Stove House studio room.

Running for a ten week term at a time, the school will initially operate from venues in Shrewsbury, Market Drayton and Wem and is open to people of all abilities in the age groups seven to 12, 13 to 18 and 18 to 90 years old.

While drum kits will be provided students are welcome to bring their own instruments to cover the other music disciplines on offer including guitar, bass guitar, keyboards and vocals. No more than five students will be taught in each group at a time. Backbeat Music School holds appropriate public liability insurance and all tutors are safeguarding and DBS registered. A first aid trained person will also be in attendance at each session.

A full band performance will take place at the end of each term.

‘Release your rock star’ is Backbeat’s mantra as Adam Knight explains: “The tutors hold years of teaching experience and have all performed in bands either as semi or full-time professionals. So, we not only have an insight as to how the business works but also an understanding of performance, which we feel is just as important as music theory.

“Our aim is to create bands from musicians, who either as beginners have yet to experience it, or simply need the thrill of playing a rock gig rekindled. In addition, we hope they’ll gain knowledge of pre gig set up, PAs and sound and working in a team, as well as boosting their self-esteem and having a lot of fun on the way.”

Backbeat Music School’s free taster day on Sunday 11 August at The Flaxmill’s Dyehouse and Stove House studio room, will run from 11am until 2pm. Refreshments will be provided.

For more information or to book a place contact Adam Knight by email adam@backbeatmusicschool.com