17.3 C
Shropshire
Friday, July 26, 2019
Home Features

Ironbridge Gorge to spark imaginations with 2019 festival

By Shropshire Live

The incredible story of the world famous Ironbridge Gorge will be told and celebrated during an unmissable two-week long festival this autumn.

Anthony Wiggins from Ironbridge Business Consortium, Rod Sheppard from Secret Severn Arts Trail, Graham Peet from the Ironbridge Coracle Trust, Sarah Bird the Destination Tourism Officer from Telford & Wrekin Council, Alex Nicoll chairman of the Ironbridge Business Consortium, Richard Eley from Darby 1779, Telford & Wrekin Councillor Carolyn Healy, Jason Barlow from Virtual Reality Simulation Systems and Charlie Eley from Eley’s Pork Pies

The Ironbridge World Heritage Festival presents the Festival of Imagination which will showcase the amazing story of the Ironbridge Gorge, past, present and future.

The iconic destination, which has the famous River Severn running through it, will be fully animated with a fantastic fiesta of arts, crafts, culture, virtual reality, music, film, poetry, family-friendly events and food and drink between September 14-29.

Visitors to the World Heritage Site, locals and residents alike will enjoy secret arts trails, street festivals, exhibitions, demonstrations and performances to workshops and more. The festival is sure to engage, excite, challenge and entertain audiences from far and wide.

The Festival of Imagination will smash previous attendance records with between 9,500 and 12,000 people expected to descend upon the whole of the Gorge over the two weeks.

Councillor Carolyn Healy, Telford & Wrekin Council’s cabinet member for Visitor Economy and the World Heritage Site, said: “We want to really showcase the Ironbridge Gorge, its rich history, innovations, creativity and culture.

“The World Heritage Festival of Imagination will tell the story of the Gorge like you’ve never seen before, displaying its impact on the world.

“It was imagination and bravery that built the Iron Bridge, saw the birth of industry and is responsible for a lot of the technological advances we see today. We want to show how that very same thinking and attitude in the Gorge is also changing the present and the future.

“This is about taking people on a journey through the Ironbridge Gorge and all its wonders. While they are unique and amazing destinations Ironbridge is not just about the bridge and the furnace – there is so much more to see.

“If you think you know the whole story of the Ironbridge Gorge, then think again.”

The festival has been made a reality thanks to funding from Arts Council England’s Cultural Destinations Tourism Fund secured by Telford & Wrekin Council and means there can be a full programme of events and activities which will appeal to every interest, providing a fully immersive experience where visitors will be transported both emotionally and physically along the rich expanse of the Gorge.

Being a UNESCO World Heritage Site puts the Ironbridge Gorge amongst some of the most culturally significant areas on the planet including the Taj Mahal, the Egyptian pyramids and the Roman Colosseum – and that is definitely something that should be celebrated through a fitting festival.

However, the Gorge is also different from those sites in the respect that while it is famed as the birthplace of the industrial revolution and the significant sites of the Iron Bridge and the Furnace, it is also still having an impact on the world today inspiring a new creative revolution and leading the way on the technology and environmental revolution – which will be on display enchanting audiences.

There will be a buzz and the Gorge will be a hive of activity, from Madeley to Coalbrookdale, Jackfield and Coalport, as well as the iconic Iron Bridge itself and the 10 award-winning museums.

There will also be the creation of a mini-festival village near Dale End Park where there will be a big yurt set up which will host lots of events and activities such as a film festival and some special food and drinks events across the two weeks.

The festival itself has been given a complete makeover, with the new look and creative designed by nationally acclaimed Nathan Rous PR which is located in Shropshire and they are also promoting the festival around the region and UK for day, stay and weekend visitors.

Company director Nathan Rous said: “It’s been a lot of fun working on the new look for the Festival of Imagination. Our brief was to come up with something which appealed to audiences of all ages and reflected the really rich vibrant and amazing story of the gorge of the past, present and future.  Our fantastical designs have been met with huge levels of enthusiasm. It’s going to be an incredible festival fortnight!”

Shropshire Live
Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire with independent news and entertainment since 2009. Send us your news to interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095. For advertising information call Fiona on 01743 816 817.
- Advertising -

Featured Articles

Summer in Shropshire

Things to do this Summer in Shropshire

There is so much going on across Shropshire this Summer, here are some events and things to do to get you out and about across our county.
Read Article
Shrewsbury Flower Show Marquee

Shrewsbury Flower Show: Severn and Dingle marquees are blooming marvellous!

Stunning floral creations are very much the norm at Shrewsbury Flower Show but many people still may not know the horticultural works of art they lovingly care for and nurture at home can become an integral part of the event.
Read Article
Burwarton Show 2019

Burwarton Show 2019 is a day for all the family

Thursday 1st August is the Burwarton Show 2019, a local event not to be missed with plenty to see and do for all ages.
Read Article
Black Watch stern, Naeroyfjord, Norway

Escorted tours and cruises provide a great opportunity

This year, Worldchoice Travel Shrewsbury will be celebrating its 3rd Year of escorted cruise groups, departing from Shrewsbury. Black Watch Cruise Ship Escorted tours and cruises provide great opportunity...
Read Article

News

News

Telford & Wrekin Council declares climate emergency

Telford & Wrekin Council last night declared a climate emergency at its full Council meeting.
Read Article
Nate Osbourne and Rihanna Jonesare taking part in the World Scout Jamboree in West Virginia.

Scouts from Telford take part in Scout Skills Festival in West Virginia

Nate Osbourne from Ketley Bank and Rihanna Jones from Ironbridge have been chosen to join 40,000 others taking part in the World Scout Jamboree.
Read Article
Under the scheme, 60p in every pound goes directly to a good cause and the remaining costs go towards the running costs and prize pots.

Telford and Wrekin Community Lottery celebrates its first anniversary

Nearly £35,000 has been raised for local good causes in the past year through Twincl, Telford & Wrekin Council’s community lottery
Read Article
Load more

Sport

Sport

Warrick Fynn

Outstanding display from Warrick Fynn inspires Shropshire’s cricketers to victory against Cornwall

An outstanding display from Warrick Fynn inspired Shropshire's cricketers to their first Unicorns Championship victory of the season.
Read Article
Gary Plant, Albert Makarewicz, Marcin Makarewicz

Bridgnorth Tae Kwon-Do celebrate new belts and gold medals

Students from Bridgnorth Tae Kwon-Do have enjoyed their single most successful day yet with new belts and a hat-trick of gold medals.
Read Article

Interview: Former Shrewsbury Town winger James Caton

In a highly revealing interview, former Shrewsbury Town winger James Caton lifts the lid on his two years at the club.
Read Article
Load more

Business

- Advertising -

Business

New board members Paul Bennett, Ruth Shepherd, Sara Williams and David Hitchiner pictured with Marches LEP chairman Graham Wynn in the center of the photo

New faces strengthen Marches LEP board

Two leading businesswomen have joined the board of the Marches Local Enterprise Partnership after a comprehensive recruitment process.
Read Article
Mayor Anthony Lowe pictured with the town’s retailers and businesses at the get-together

Businesses turn out in force to back Wellington regeneration

Wellington businesses turned out in force to back plans for the regeneration of the town.
Read Article
Anton Gunter, Managing Director at Global Freight Services Ltd

Freight company support for Dyslexia Awards

A Shropshire shipping firm has thrown its support behind an event which celebrates the achievements of people with dyslexia.
Read Article
Load more

Features

Features

Ironbridge Gorge to spark imaginations with 2019 festival

The incredible story of the world famous Ironbridge Gorge will be told and celebrated during an unmissable two-week long festival this autumn.
Read Article
Members of Ellesmere College Chamber Choir with director of music Tony Coupe

Choirs of Ellesmere College release new CD

Students at a Shropshire college are hitting all the right notes with music lovers after releasing a new CD.
Read Article
Maggie Love is one of the volunteers at the centre of the scheme’s success

Shrewsbury Ambassadors scheme proves a success

A town ambassadors scheme launched to help tourists get the most from their visit to Shrewsbury has been hailed a great success.
Read Article
Load more

Entertainment

- Advertising -

Entertainment

Lorrie Brown (left) pictured with her National Tribute and Music Award presented for her career and her charity work off stage

‘Sincerely Yours. The Vera Lynn Story’ returns to Theatre Severn

Lorrie Brown returns to the Walker Theatre in Shrewsbury with her show ‘Sincerely Yours. The Vera Lynn Story’ this November.
Read Article

Relive the 1970s with T.Rextasy at Theatre Severn this September

Relive the good old days of the 1970s when T.Rextasy, presented by Sweeney Entertainments, heads to Theatre Severn this September.
Read Article
Joining the workshop is Lucyelle Cliffe, known for performing in Les Misérables, Legally Blonde and the critically acclaimed Wicked

Face2Face Performance Academy welcome stars from the West End

Face2Face Performance Academy are set to host a three-day workshop with stars from the West End.
Read Article
Load more

Taste

Taste

Oat Pantry is the brainchild of founder and Shropshire resident Alex Jenkins seen here at Shrewsbury Food Festival. Photo: Oat Pantry

Sell out success for UK’s first Porridge and Granola subscription service

A unique new porridge and granola subscription service which has only being going a month has proved to be a massive hit.
Read Article

Market Drayton’s Ginger and Spice Festival shortlisted for Rural Business Award

The festival has been shortlisted in the ‘Best Social Enterprise, Charity or Community Project of the Year’ category of the Rural Business Awards which are divided into six regions nationally.
Read Article
The Castle Hotel beer garden in Bishop’s Castle

The Castle Hotel in top ten beer gardens in the UK

The Castle Hotel in Bishop’s Castle has been named in a list of top ten best beer gardens in the Guardian.
Read Article
Load more
- Advertisment -

Featured Articles

Weather

Shropshire
broken clouds
17.3 ° C
18.9 °
15.6 °
88 %
2.6kmh
68 %
Fri
22 °
Sat
16 °
Sun
20 °
Mon
18 °
Tue
15 °
- Advertisment -
- Advertisment -

Latest Articles

- Advertisment -

Editor's Picks

© 2009 - 2019 Shropshire Live LLP