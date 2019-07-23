Shrewsbury Ambassadors scheme proves a success

A town ambassadors scheme launched to help tourists get the most from their visit to Shrewsbury has been hailed a great success – with organisers calling for more volunteers to get involved.

Maggie Love is one of the volunteers at the centre of the scheme’s success

The first Original Shrewsbury Ambassadors hit the streets earlier this summer using their extensive knowledge of the town to answer questions from tourists and guide them to places of interest.

It was launched by Shrewsbury Business Improvement District (BID), supported by Shrewsbury Tourism Association, with the aim of enhancing the visitor experience of tourists to the town.

Stephanie Mansell-Jones, business liaison at Shrewsbury BID, said: “The scheme has been running for a number of weeks now and has been hugely successful.

“It has been well received by locals and visitors alike and offers an extremely useful point of contact for people wanting to learn more about our wonderful town.

“There is so much history to Shrewsbury, so many places of interest, and we want to make sure tourists get to see everything they want during their stay and have information on hand to fill in the blanks courtesy of our well-informed ambassadors.

“Our ambassadors have been meeting, talking to and helping visitors from all over the world during the past weeks and have been extremely useful in raising the profile of Shrewsbury.

“In helping some of the many thousands of visitors we get each year, they are providing an essential service and hopefully encouraging people who have been well looked after during their stay to return again in the future.

“We are now looking for more volunteers who can join our ambassador ranks for the rest of the summer and are already considering expanding the scheme next year.”

Stephanie said lead ambassadors Maggie Love and Beverley Baker had been at the centre of the scheme’s success.

Beverley said: “The response to our ambassadors out on the streets has been amazing and we have had visitors say how much they appreciate having someone polite and helpful on hand to help them enjoy their visit.”

Maggie said: “You need to generate a warm and friendly feeling being an ambassador and we have been fortunate with the volunteers we have had to kick off the scheme. I would like to see us expand what we do in the future and have more ambassadors on the streets over longer periods of time.”

Ambassadors need to be bright, cheerful and helpful, and organisers are looking for volunteers to commit to the scheme for one or two days a week. Training is available from Shrewsbury Town Guides and there is an ambassador coordinator in place to oversee the scheme.

For more information about becoming an ambassador, visit www.originalshrewsbury.co.uk/volunteer-ambassadors or call 01743 358626.