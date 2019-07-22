Goldstone Hall Hotel Gardens open for the National Garden Scheme

Goldstone Hall Hotel near Market Drayton is to open its gardens to the general public for four further days this summer – in support of the National Garden Scheme.

The tiered herbaceous borders – a safe haven for many perennials and delicate plants

Visitors can explore the award winning floral rich grounds including a walled garden, double tiered herbaceous borders, rose garden and bountiful one acre active kitchen garden, including a vast collection of vegetables and herbs.

Summer Garden highlights include: The Walled Garden with double tiered herbaceous borders – a safe haven for many perennials and delicate plants. A rose terrace including a mix of old varieties which give continuation of flowering from June to September; they include: Rosa ‘Rhapsody in Blue’, Rosa ‘Tickled Pink’, Rosa ‘Iceberg’ and Rosa ‘Silver Wedding’. One acre kitchen garden with over 100 different herbs and micro herbs, heritage vegetables, salads, heirloom fruit berries, edible flowers and even spices, stocking fresh and seasonal produce for restaurant guests.

The four more open days for 2019 are Tuesday 30 July, Tuesday 6 August, Wednesday 14 August and Wednesday 4 September.

The garden will be open from 2-5pm on these days and there will be traditional tea and cake served in the award-winning oak pavilion or hotel orangery, prepared by head chef Liam and his team who will be including a selection of tea or coffee, finger sandwiches, cakes plus scones with clotted cream and local jam. This will be at an additional cost.

Groups are also welcome and will receive an introductory tour with map, however, if there are 10 or more participants, bookings must be made in advance.

The cost of entry is £5, children are admitted for free.

All monies collected during visits will be passed onto the National Gardens Scheme in support of the following nursing charities: Macmillan Cancer Support, Marie Curie, Hospice UK, Parkinson’s UK, Carers Trust, MS Society and The Queen’s Nursing Institute. The team at Goldstone Hall Hotel have raised over £15,000 for NGS charities so far.

Owner of Goldstone Hall Hotel, John Cushing, said, “The National Garden Scheme has been established for over 90 years and raises vital funds for several very important U.K. nursing charities. We are one of 3,500 breathtaking gardens open for the general public to enjoy whilst supporting this charitable work. We are absolutely delighted to be once again open in support of the scheme and will continue to promote ourselves as one of the nation’s best NGS Gardens.”