Volunteers are the key to success of Shrewsbury Flower Show

Shrewsbury Flower Show is one of the biggest and most successful shows in the country – but without the loyal army of volunteers who help out each year, it just wouldn’t happen.

For two days every August all roads lead to The Quarry with organisers striving to stage the perfect visitor experience and ensuring everyone goes home happy having had a great day out.

This year will be the 132nd show and the continued success brings with it the pressure of ensuring the next event is always better than the last, with a very high level of expectation from visitors and organisers.

Andrew Cross, Chair of Shropshire Horticultural Society, said this ongoing success was down to show volunteers, committee members and stewards, whose hard work and dedication always ensured the show went off as smoothly as possible.

“Without our volunteers we would not be able to put on a show – it’s as simple as that! It’s down to their efforts that thousands of visitors enjoy a wonderful two days at Shrewsbury Flower Show, taking part in something we hope will live long in the memory,” he said.

“There is so much going on before and during the show where we require a helping hand. Many people are probably unaware of just how much work goes into staging and staffing the event to ensure it all goes off without a hitch but it all requires the human touch and the work of our volunteers should not be underestimated, we are extremely grateful for their efforts.

“Committee members are responsible for all the decision making prior to the show and on show days can be found in their particular area of responsibility overseeing everything to ensure it all goes smoothly.

“Our stewards are invaluable the week before the gates even open, being on-site helping exhibitors and traders set up or assisting in creating the wonderful displays in the main floral marquee.

“On show days they are a valuable point of contact with the public, answering questions on the show, giving directions to the various attractions and helping visitors find the nearest toilet!

“We have a loyal number of volunteers who turn up each year but are always happy to hear from anyone new who is interested in helping out. Our stewards work in blocks of two hours and anyone able to give us four hours on show day gets a food/drink voucher.

“It simply involves having a basic knowledge of the showground, what’s on and where and having a friendly smile when answering queries from our visitors. It’s an excellent way to be part of the event and you’ll be helping us stage another successful Shrewsbury Flower Show!”

Shrewsbury Flower Show takes place on Friday and Saturday, August 9 and 10. For more about volunteering at this year’s event, call the office at Quarry Lodge on 01743 234050 or visit https://shrewsburyflowershow.org.uk/get-involved/volunteering/

